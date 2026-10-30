Photos: Judi Dench, Lesley Manville and More Unveil National Theatre Installation

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Judi Dench, Lesley Manville and Mayor of London, Lord Khan of Tooting, joined NT Co-Chief Executives, Indhu Rubasingham (Director) and Kate Varah (Executive Director), and Chair of the NT Board, Sir Damon Buffini, to celebrate the opening of 50 Stories for 50 Years, The National Theatre's anniversary exhibition marking 50 years of its iconic building. See photos!

The group was also joined by Ilan Bankes and Joe Hutchings, two apprentices that have been selected from over 700 applicants who will learn the vital engineering skills needed to care for a cultural building through a new apprenticeship named in honour of the NT's architect, Denys Lasdun.

50 Stories for 50 Years is a free physical, digital and audio exhibition featuring personal stories from long-term NT supporters and collaborators including Judi Dench, Hugh Jackman, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, and David Oyelowo, alongside memories from writers, directors, staff, individuals involved in the construction of the NT, as well as young people and audiences. It celebrates five decades of creativity, innovation and world-class theatre seen by millions of people across the UK and around the globe.

From backstage mischief to life-changing moments on stage, the stories reveal a side of The National Theatre audiences rarely see. Judi Dench recalls a moment of pre-show calm playfully disrupted by an unexpected intervention from a fellow actor, while Lucian Msamati lifts the lid on a dressing-room water fight between production casts. Hugh Jackman recounts the student visit that inspired a dream of performing at the NT, Lesley Manville remembers the unexpected joy of returning to the stage after ten years, and NT Director Indhu Rubasingham shares how her first NT production took a dramatic turn when she was suddenly called upon to step into the action herself.

Installed outside The National Theatre on the Queen's Walk, 50 Stories for 50 Years is a wooden structure inspired by the iconic amphitheatre seating of the Olivier Theatre. Facing The National Theatre, it invites visitors to sit and listen to audio recordings of personal stories about the building, offering a unique insight into the hidden corners, quirks, and long-standing traditions that make the NT one of the greatest civic buildings of modern Britain. People around the world are able to experience these stories via the NT's free digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, making them accessible to audiences wherever they are.

Photo credit: Dave Benett



National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

National Theatre Installation Unveiling

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