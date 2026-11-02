Video: Watch THE REVLON GIRL Trailer From Park Theatre

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A production trailer for THE REVLON GIRL previews the return of the Olivier-nominated play to Park Theatre, the Finsbury Park venue where it first played in London. The clip introduces Neil Anthony Docking's drama, which is based on events following the Aberfan Disaster.

THE REVLON GIRL tells the true story of the mothers who gathered above the Aberfan Hotel every Tuesday night, where they could talk, cry and laugh without feeling guilty. On one of those evenings, they secretly invited a representative from Revlon to give them beauty tips. The play is performed by an all-female cast.

The production first found success on its inaugural tour in Wales during the 50th anniversary year of the Aberfan Disaster in 2016. It then became a hit at the Edinburgh Festival before transferring to a sold-out London run. Ten years after audiences first encountered the play, the original production is back at Park Theatre, where it runs from 26 October to 14 November.

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