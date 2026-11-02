Video: Watch a New GOLDEN BOY Teaser at Almeida Theatre

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The Almeida Theatre unveiled a teaser for its revival of GOLDEN BOY, starring Josh O'Connor as Joe Bonaparte in Clifford Odets' drama. The production runs at the London theatre from 8 September to 31 October 2026, with a sold-out run noted in the theatre's materials.

Set in 1930s New York at the height of the Depression, GOLDEN BOY follows Joe Bonaparte, a young violinist with a future in music who is drawn into professional boxing by the promise of fame and fortune. Pressured by a ruthless manager, tempted by a forbidden love, and bound by the expectations of his Italian-American family, Joe must decide what he is willing to sacrifice. The staging is performed with a live string quartet.

Olivier Award winner Sam Yates (VANYA; Magpie) directs the revival, with Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (The Crown; Challengers) in the lead role. The full company includes Daniel Mays, Hayley Squires, Richard Fleeshman, Jason Barnett, David Ganly, Patrick Martins, Oliver Ryan, Stanley Townsend, Zubin Varla and Nicholas Woodeson. The production received four- and five-star notices, including a five-star review from The Sunday Times.

National Theatre Live will bring the production to cinemas worldwide from 5 November 2026.

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