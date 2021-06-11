Jonathan Pryce, Julian Lloyd Webber and More Receive Queen's Birthday Honours 2021

The 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours have been announced. Among this year's honorees are some theatrical luminaries, as well as influential figures in the worlds of dance, music, literature, and more.

Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Pryce has been knighted. Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, younger brother of famed musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, was made OBE.

Choreographer Arlene Phillips has received a damehood. This year's appointed MBE's include actor Ruth Wilson, Opera singer Allan Clayton, architect Steve Tompkins, dance school founder Samantha Moore, executive director of enterprise and innovation at Arts Council England Francis Runacres and national secretary of the Scottish Community Drama Association, Morna Barron.

Additional OBE's include playwright and performer Lolita Chakrabarti, poet and playwright Lemn Sissay, actress Roma Downey, founder of Assembly Festival and former artistic director of Riverside Studios,William Burdett-Coutts, former artistic director of Dance Umbrella Emma Gladstone and dance consultant Theresa Beattie.

Newly minted CBE's include David Bryan, chair of Battersea Arts Centre and Brixton House, Emma Squire, director of Arts, Heritage and Tourism in DCMS, writer Philippa Gregory, actor John Holder and Lulu.

Medalists include Nottingham Playhouse panto legend Kenneth Taylor and opera performer Dr Jeremy Williams.