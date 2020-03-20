Join The HALF A SIXPENCE Mass Dance-a-thon
Flash, bang, wallop! Andrew Wright and Jaye Elster will be organising a HALF A SIXPENCE mass dance-a-thon via Instagram, according to Baz Gamigboye, who broke the news on his Twitter last night.
The dance-a-thon will take place at 2pm on 27 March, and you can join in by visiting Wright's Instagram page here: https://www.instagram.com/andrewwrightchoreographer/
Wright choreographed the acclaimed 2016 revival of the show, which began at Chichester and then transferred to the West End, while Elster acted as dance captain.
More details to follow!