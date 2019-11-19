Joel Montague Will Join The West End Cast Of WAITRESS

Waitress will welcome Joel Montague (Falsettos, School of Rock and Funny Girl) to the company of the hit West End musical as Ogie with his first performance taking place on 2 December. He takes on the role from Joe Sugg who has performed the role of Ogie since 9 September.

Joel Montague will join lead cast members Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Joel Montague's theatre work includes: Mendel in Falsettos (The Other Palace); Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls (Théâtre Marigny, Paris); Gangster 2 in Kiss Me Kate (Sheffield Crucible); Kevin in Fat Friends (UK Tour); U/S Dewey Finn in School Of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Eddie Ryan in Funny Girl (Menier Chocolate Factory + Savoy, West End) Dance captain & U/S Leo Bloom in The Producers (UK Tour); Swing/ U/S Bobby Strong in Urinetown (St. James Theatre & Apollo Theatre); Eddie & Dr. Scott in Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour); Ensemble & U/S Joey in Sister Act (UK Tour); Dick in Dick Whittington (Milton Keynes); Swing in Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace, West End); Riff in West Side Story (Royal Northern College of Music).

TV and Film Credits include: Tagging Man in Girlfriends (ITV); Featured Performer for Move Like Michael Jackson (Trailer) for BBC 3; Jim in Coronation Street (Granada Television); Dean in Girls in Love (ITV); Philip in Grange Hill (BBC Television); World in Action (ITV); Small Boy in 'In Suspicious Circumstances' (ITV); Commercials include Dreams & Best Buy.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical also announced a further extension this week with the show now booking until 28 March 2020.

The full Waitress company includes, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Rosemary Nkrumah, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Matthew Rowland, Laura Selwood, Richard Taylor Woods, Hannah Tointon, Lucia De Wan, Mark Willshire and Madison Worley.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





