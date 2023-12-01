Joanna Ampil and Maria Friedman Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced that recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific) and four-time Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman will additionally headline My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Also announced today, Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw join the company. Tickets are available, with some production holds just released.

Previously announced headliners include two-time Olivier Award® winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; Emmy®, two-time GRAMMY® and six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award® nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe® and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson.

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the gala will be presented for two performances only on Tuesday, 12 December, at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, with associate choreography by Simon Hardwick, the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature the Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change - Ashley Park has withdrawn owing to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets are currently on sale at RH80Concert.com.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals and Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals.