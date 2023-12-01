Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Joanna Ampil and Maria Friedman Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

 Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw also join the company.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for December Photo 1 STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for December
Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 3 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

Joanna Ampil and Maria Friedman Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced that recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific) and four-time Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman will additionally headline My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Also announced today, Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw join the company. Tickets are available, with some production holds just released.

Previously announced headliners include two-time Olivier Award® winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; Emmy®, two-time GRAMMY® and six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award® nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe® and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson.

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the gala will be presented for two performances only on Tuesday, 12 December, at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, with associate choreography by Simon Hardwick, the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature the Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change - Ashley Park has withdrawn owing to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets are currently on sale at RH80Concert.com.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals and Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre Photo
Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre

The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including 'Whistle a Happy Tune' and 'Shall We Dance.'

2
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, NEWBURY CORN EXCHANGE at Newbury Corn Exchange Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, NEWBURY CORN EXCHANGE at Newbury Corn Exchange

Newbury's pantomime is an all-singing, all-dancing show that will keep viewers of all ages smiling and laughing throughout

3
Photos: First Look At A SHERLOCK CAROL At Marylebone Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At A SHERLOCK CAROL At Marylebone Theatre

Ben Caplan and Kammy Darweish return as Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge in the sell-out production, ‘A Sherlock Carol’. See photos from the production!

4
Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicesters Curve Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre

Leicester’s Curve theatre has shared all new production photos for its new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You