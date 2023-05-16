Japanese Songwriter and Composer Yoshiki to Make His Royal Albert Hall Debut

The show will mark his first UK appearance in over six years.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Japanese multi-genre songwriter and composer Yoshiki makes his Royal Albert Hall debut, marking his first UK appearance in over six years as part of his latest world tour.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in Japanese history, 57-year-old Yoshiki is a classically trained pianist, rock drummer and frontman for rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars, covering a multitude of genres from classical to heavy metal, and selling over 30 million albums.

Yoshiki will be joined by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and special guests on Friday 13 October for a one-off classical performance at the Hall for his first classical performance in London in almost a decade. The concert will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Yoshiki Classical album and will showcase Yoshiki's original compositions, new arrangements of pieces by classical composers, and orchestral performances of his chart-topping rock songs. The show announcement coincides with the unveiling of his upcoming 2023 world tour Requiem, which will also see performances in New York, Tokyo and LA.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said "We are delighted to be announcing this show with Yoshiki in October. The Hall has proudly hosted some of the most iconic and innovative names in music throughout our history, and Yoshiki certainly falls into this category. He has achieved so much throughout Asia as well as the rest of the world, and we believe this concert will be an unforgettable night for his many fans in the UK and Europe."

Although being predominantly known as the leader of Japan's most successful rock band, Yoshiki's previous classical albums Eternal Melody I and II were the highest selling classical albums in Japan's history, the first of which was recorded, co-produced and arranged by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin.

Yoshiki's last classical world tour took place in 2014 where he performed with six string players and sold-out shows in iconic venues across ten countries including United States, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom and throughout Asia.

His music has also soundtracked Hollywood films, with Yoshiki scoring the theme music for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards. In 2022, his talent competition TV series Yoshiki Superstar Project X was the most popular variety show on Hulu Japan.

Pre-sale at 10am on Thu 18 May for Royal Albert Hall Friends & Patrons

Tickets on general sale at 10am on Fri 19 May at www.royalalberthall.com

Photo Credit: Christie Goodwin



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

SWEET CAROLINE The Ultimate Tribute To Neil Diamond Will Make its West End Premiere Photo
SWEET CAROLINE The Ultimate Tribute To Neil Diamond Will Make its West End Premiere

SWEET CAROLINE, The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, will make its West End premiere at  the Adelphi Theatre in June. The performance is on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm.

Dates Revealed For Lynn Nottages MLIMAS TALE at the Kiln Theatre Photo
Dates Revealed For Lynn Nottage's MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, has announced the dates for Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale. Miranda Cromwell's production opens on 21 September, with previews from 14 September, and runs until 21 October. Priority booking for Kiln Card holders opens today at 12pm today. General on sale is 12pm tomorrow, 17 May.

PAPER CUT Comes to the Park Theatre in June Photo
PAPER CUT Comes to the Park Theatre in June

A queer love story that looks at how a man's identity is affected by injury, and by fighting for a country that doesn't fully accept you, Paper Cut is a tender and funny new play by American writer Andrew Rosendorf.

Full Cast Revealed For The UK Premiere of BENEATHAS PLACE at the Young Vic Theatre Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The UK Premiere of BENEATHA'S PLACE at the Young Vic Theatre

The Young Vic Theatre has announced full casting for Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah's (The Collaboration) razor-sharp satire and UK premiere, Beneatha's Place, about the power of knowing your history and the cost of letting it go. The production runs in the Main House from 27 June to 5 August with opening night for press on 5 July. 


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

TravFest 2023 to Feature World Premiere of New Comedy by Isobel McArthurTravFest 2023 to Feature World Premiere of New Comedy by Isobel McArthur
STRANGER SINGS to Kick Off Tour at Southwark PlayhouseSTRANGER SINGS to Kick Off Tour at Southwark Playhouse
Review: AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Bush TheatreReview: AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Bush Theatre
Tickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCETickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound