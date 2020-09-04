Janie Dee Adds More Dates To Her Crazy Coqs Show NEW LIFE

The West End leading lady is back for more performances

Due to popular demand, following sold-out performances on 1-3 September, Janie Dee has now added more dates for her Crazy Coqs solo show at Live at Zedel. Audiences can book for three additional performances on 8, 9 and 10 September.

Janie Dee: New Life was also livestreamed on 3 September, and is available to watch online until 9pm on 5 September - offering an alternative for those who might not be able to get to the show in person.

The celebrated West End leading lady, who recently starred in and produced a concert version of A Little Night Music at Opera Holland Park, is accompanied by her musical director Stephen Higgins for this mischievous and personal new solo show, which draws on a broad repertoire of jazz, musical and classical songs. Dee also reflects on her experience of enforced lockdown, from the crazy to the enlightening, from lentils to BBQs.

Optimistic and entertaining, this evening is above all a celebration of being back together.

