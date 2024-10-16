James Rowland Announces SONGS OF THE HEART TRILOGY UK Tour

From October 2024 - May 2025, he will be performing his critically acclaimed Songs of the Heart Trilogy of shows across the country.
Straight off the back of another sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which included his 100th show in Summerhall's Anatomy Lecture Theatre, James Rowland is embarking on his biggest tour to date. From October 2024 - May 2025, he will be performing his critically acclaimed Songs of the Heart Trilogy of shows across the country.
From Essex to Edinburgh, from village to vaudeville, James will perform his second trilogy of storytelling shows, following life through it's journey from youth, to middle age, and to our own mortality: Learning to Fly, Piece of Work, and finally, James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show. Each a remarkable hour of theatre, each a captivating mix of storytelling, comedy and music; and each sees James strain every sinew to keep the audience completely rapt.
Premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, Learning to Fly sees James recount his adolescence, his struggle with illness, and the unlikely friendship he forges with an elderly lady once feared by the local kids. It's a joyous show about love's eternal struggle with time, music's ability to heal, and his friend's last wish: to get high once before she died.
Piece of Work (2023) finds James between youth and old age; in between birth and death. Creating a new show while trying to understand what and where home really is. Using nothing but words, a few handmade maps and Shakespeare's Hamlet, James paints a picture of our country in all of its beauty, pain, and kindness in a heart-rending hour of theatre.
Premiering this year, James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show is the third and final part of the Songs of the Heart Trilogy, in which James contemplates mortality and what he would share if he only had an hour left to live. All the best bits of living flash before our eyes in an uplifting investigation into life, humanity, and, of course, James Rowland dies at the end of the show.
From the creator of the acclaimed Songs of Friendship Trilogy, James Rowland brings his second trilogy of storytelling shows to venues the length and breadth of the country - he tours three shows across 50+ venues from October 2024 - May 2025.
James Rowland Dies The Cheviot Centre, Wooler - 11th October
James Rowland Dies Alston Town Hall - 12th October
James Rowland Dies St Mary's , Kirkby Lonsdale - 13th October
Learning to Fly Enfield Dugdale Arts - 18th October
James Rowland Dies Phoenix Arts, Bordon - 19th October
Learning to Fly Brinkworth Village Hall - 25th October
Piece of Work Theatre Royal Bath - 8th - 9th November
James Rowland Dies Croydonites Festival - 12th November
Learning to Fly Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough - 14th November
Piece of Work The Edge Theatre & Arts Centre, Manchester - 15th - 16th November
Learning to Fly Westcote Village Hall (Air in G) - 17th November
Piece of Work Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh - 21st - 23rd November
James Rowland Dies Camden People's Theatre, London - 28th - 30th November
Learning to Fly Redesdale Hall, Moreton-in-Marsh (Air in G) - 6th December
Learning to Fly Fareham Live - 7th February
Learning to Fly G Live, Guildford - 8th February
Learning to Fly The Theatre Chipping Norton- 13th February
James Rowland Dies Exeter Phoenix - 22nd February
Learning to Fly Tobacco Factory, Bristol - 28th February
Piece of Work Tobacco Factory, Bristol - 1st March
Piece of Work Chichester ShowRoom - 6th March
James Rowland Dies Old Fire Station, Oxford - 7th March
TBA Nottingham Playhouse - 13th March
Learning to Fly The Seagull, Lowestoft - 14th March
Learning to Fly The Hawth, Crawley - 15th March
Learning to Fly Shakespeare North Playhouse, Preston - 20th - 21st March
Learning to Fly Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford - 28th March
James Rowland Dies Cambridge Junction - 29th March
Learning to Fly ARC Stockton Arts Centre - 10th April
TBA Nottingham Playhouse - 11th April
Piece of Work Pound Arts, Corsham - 12th April
Learning to Fly Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea - 13th April
TBA Proteus Creation Space, Basingstoke - 18th April
TBA Barnsley Civic - 24th April
Learning to Fly Farnham Maltings - 25th April
Piece of Work Otley Courthouse - 2nd May
Learning to Fly Selby Town Hall - 3rd May
Learning to Fly Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek - 8th May
Learning to Fly Long Sutton Town Arts - 9th May
Learning to Fly Stoke Golding Village Hall - 10th May
Learning to Fly Bramwell Memorial Institute, Taddington - 11th May
Learning to Fly Hull Truck - 16th May
Learning to Fly Swindon Arts Centre - 17th May
James Rowland Dies Theatre Royal Plymouth - 21st - 24th May
James Rowland Dies Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield - 30th May
Learning to Fly Alnwick Playhouse - 31st May
Videos