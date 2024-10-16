James Rowland Announces SONGS OF THE HEART TRILOGY UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Straight off the back of another sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which included his 100th show in Summerhall's Anatomy Lecture Theatre, James Rowland is embarking on his biggest tour to date. From October 2024 - May 2025, he will be performing his critically acclaimed Songs of the Heart Trilogy of shows across the country.

From Essex to Edinburgh, from village to vaudeville, James will perform his second trilogy of storytelling shows, following life through it's journey from youth, to middle age, and to our own mortality: Learning to Fly, Piece of Work, and finally, James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show. Each a remarkable hour of theatre, each a captivating mix of storytelling, comedy and music; and each sees James strain every sinew to keep the audience completely rapt.

Premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, Learning to Fly sees James recount his adolescence, his struggle with illness, and the unlikely friendship he forges with an elderly lady once feared by the local kids. It's a joyous show about love's eternal struggle with time, music's ability to heal, and his friend's last wish: to get high once before she died.

Piece of Work (2023) finds James between youth and old age; in between birth and death. Creating a new show while trying to understand what and where home really is. Using nothing but words, a few handmade maps and Shakespeare's Hamlet, James paints a picture of our country in all of its beauty, pain, and kindness in a heart-rending hour of theatre.

Premiering this year, James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show is the third and final part of the Songs of the Heart Trilogy, in which James contemplates mortality and what he would share if he only had an hour left to live. All the best bits of living flash before our eyes in an uplifting investigation into life, humanity, and, of course, James Rowland dies at the end of the show.

From the creator of the acclaimed Songs of Friendship Trilogy, James Rowland brings his second trilogy of storytelling shows to venues the length and breadth of the country - he tours three shows across 50+ venues from October 2024 - May 2025.

October

James Rowland Dies The Cheviot Centre, Wooler - 11th October

James Rowland Dies Alston Town Hall - 12th October

James Rowland Dies St Mary's , Kirkby Lonsdale - 13th October

Learning to Fly Enfield Dugdale Arts - 18th October

James Rowland Dies Phoenix Arts, Bordon - 19th October

Learning to Fly Brinkworth Village Hall - 25th October

November

Piece of Work Theatre Royal Bath - 8th - 9th November

James Rowland Dies Croydonites Festival - 12th November

Learning to Fly Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough - 14th November

Piece of Work The Edge Theatre & Arts Centre, Manchester - 15th - 16th November

Learning to Fly Westcote Village Hall (Air in G) - 17th November

Piece of Work Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh - 21st - 23rd November

James Rowland Dies Camden People's Theatre, London - 28th - 30th November

December

Learning to Fly Redesdale Hall, Moreton-in-Marsh (Air in G) - 6th December

February

Learning to Fly Fareham Live - 7th February

Learning to Fly G Live, Guildford - 8th February

Learning to Fly The Theatre Chipping Norton- 13th February

James Rowland Dies Exeter Phoenix - 22nd February

Learning to Fly Tobacco Factory, Bristol - 28th February

March

Piece of Work Tobacco Factory, Bristol - 1st March

Piece of Work Chichester ShowRoom - 6th March

James Rowland Dies Old Fire Station, Oxford - 7th March

TBA Nottingham Playhouse - 13th March

Learning to Fly The Seagull, Lowestoft - 14th March

Learning to Fly The Hawth, Crawley - 15th March

Learning to Fly Shakespeare North Playhouse, Preston - 20th - 21st March

Learning to Fly Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford - 28th March

James Rowland Dies Cambridge Junction - 29th March

April

Learning to Fly ARC Stockton Arts Centre - 10th April

TBA Nottingham Playhouse - 11th April

Piece of Work Pound Arts, Corsham - 12th April

Learning to Fly Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea - 13th April

TBA Proteus Creation Space, Basingstoke - 18th April

TBA Barnsley Civic - 24th April

Learning to Fly Farnham Maltings - 25th April

May

Piece of Work Otley Courthouse - 2nd May

Learning to Fly Selby Town Hall - 3rd May

Learning to Fly Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek - 8th May

Learning to Fly Long Sutton Town Arts - 9th May

Learning to Fly Stoke Golding Village Hall - 10th May

Learning to Fly Bramwell Memorial Institute, Taddington - 11th May

Learning to Fly Hull Truck - 16th May

Learning to Fly Swindon Arts Centre - 17th May

James Rowland Dies Theatre Royal Plymouth - 21st - 24th May

James Rowland Dies Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield - 30th May

Learning to Fly Alnwick Playhouse - 31st May

