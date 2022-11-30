James McAvoy “Absolutely Shocked and Dismayed” by Racist Abuse to Fellow Cast Members in Glasgow
The actor said he now regrets bringing the acclaimed play Cyrano de Bergerac to his home town
In an interview with GQ magazine, James McAvoy, said women in the cast of Cyrano De Bergerac suffered "sexually explicit and violent" taunts during their time in Glasgow.
He added: "The cast were amazing. It was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of colour in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there.
"I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered. We were delighted to get to Brooklyn and leave Glasgow. It was horrible."
McAvoy told the magazine that he was happy to leave his home town and had debated whether or not to tell the story because he knew how it could go down at home.
Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the show played at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from February to March this year before transferring to Glasgow in March.
Read the full interview with GQ here.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
November 30, 2022
The Southbank Centre’s annual Imagine Children’s Festival returns from 8-18 February 2023 with a vibrant cross-arts programme, offering creative and playful experiences for families to make memories together and enjoy the February half term.
Exclusive Presale for A LITTLE LIFE at the Harold Pinter Theatre
November 30, 2022
Exclusive presale for A Little Life, starring James Norton, Omari Douglas, Zach Wyatt and Elliot Cowan.
Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER! Will be Screened on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer This Christmas
November 30, 2022
Choreographer and director Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker offers a distinctive contemporary take on the classic Christmas tale.
MUSICAL CON 2023 Dates Released
November 29, 2022
West End musical convention Musical Con is to return in 2023!
Black Friday: Save up to 40% on IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at the London Coliseum
November 29, 2022
Tickets from just £25 for It's A Wonderful Life at the London Coliseum