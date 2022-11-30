James McAvoy “Absolutely Shocked and Dismayed” by Racist Abuse to Fellow Cast Members in Glasgow

In an interview with GQ magazine, James McAvoy, said women in the cast of Cyrano De Bergerac suffered "sexually explicit and violent" taunts during their time in Glasgow.

He added: "The cast were amazing. It was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of colour in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there.

"I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered. We were delighted to get to Brooklyn and leave Glasgow. It was horrible."

McAvoy told the magazine that he was happy to leave his home town and had debated whether or not to tell the story because he knew how it could go down at home.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the show played at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from February to March this year before transferring to Glasgow in March.

Read the full interview with GQ here.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner