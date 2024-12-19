James Mack Stars In THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF A CAD World Premiere At Watermill Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joint CEOs Artistic Director Paul Hart and Executive Director Claire Murray, and the whole team at Newbury's Watermill Theatre has announced full casting for the first show in the 2025 season, The Autobiography of a Cad, a new comedy adapted from the satirical novel by A.G. Macdonell by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, and directed by Paul Hart, playing from Friday 7 February to Saturday 22 March, with a press night on Tuesday 11 February.

Chronicling the rise of self-proclaimed political titan Edward Percival Fox-Ingleby from Eton to Oxford and then on to Parliament, the Cad's story contains all the hallmarks of success: university escapades with friends taking the blame, courageously signing up to be on the administrative frontline of the First World War effort and doing the decent thing and joining the Tory party in the 1920s.

Committed to ploughing his own way through life, righting the wrongs of his unforgivably liberal parents and armed with a universal disregard for the rules, the truth, and the women in his life, this is Edward Fox-Ingleby, a man who no-one loves as much as himself. This happily fictitious memoir about serving the nation bears no relation to any politicians, past, present or future.

James Mack will return to the Watermill to play the eponymous ‘Cad'. James Mack's previous Watermill credits include ‘Benedick' in Much Ado About Nothing, Spike (also UK tour), The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Rivals, Macbeth, and Journey's End. Other stage credits include Burke & Hare (New Wolsey Theatre); Cinderella, One Man, Two Guvnors (Torch Theatre); Robin Hood (The Old Market Theatre, Brighton); and Ragtime (Charing Cross Theatre).

Rhiannon Neads will play ‘Miss Appleby'. Rhiannon is a writer and performer, whose debut play Supernova had a critically acclaimed run at the Omnibus Theatre in 2024, and is in development for radio and TV. As a screenwriter she was runner-up in the Funny Women Comedy Writing Award with her sitcom pilot Hitched. She is one half of award-winning musical comedy duo Stiff & Kitsch. Alongside their sell-out Edinburgh Shows they also write and produce online content including viral music videos featured on Comedy Central UK and BBC Three. They have been featured on The Now Show (BBC Radio 4) and are currently in development with two musicals. Other stage and screen credits include One Day (Netflix), Call the Midwife (BBC) and The Wind of Heaven (Finborough Theatre).

Mitesh Soni will play ‘Mr Collins' – Mitesh's extensive stage credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC and Barbican); A Christmas Carol (RSC); The Play What I Wrote (Birmingham Rep and UK Tour); Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse); Jack &The Beanstalk and Cinderella (Oldham Coliseum); Macbeth (Tara Arts and UK Tour); Romeo & Juliet (National Theatre). Screen credits include: A Christmas No1, Medusa Deluxe, Mughal Mowgli (film), and Juice, Hollyoaks, Eastenders, Ted's Top Ten, Silent Witness (TV).

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman said, “We are thrilled to be returning to the Watermill Theatre with our new play, The Autobiography of a Cad. The Watermill has been an enthusiastic supporter of new writing, and this is our fifth play for the theatre, after A Bunch of Amateurs, The Wipers Times, Trial By Laughter and Spike.

Based on A.G. Macdonell's satirical masterpiece and set in the decades before and after World War One, The Autobiography of a Cad follows in the rich tradition of outrageously subversive British humour. Once again, it is a privilege to have our work showcased by a theatre renowned for staging world-class productions.

We are also delighted to be working once again with James Mack. He was superb in our play Spike, and brings great charm and energy to the role of Cad. He gets our vote!”

The Autobiography of a Cad will be directed by Paul Hart, assisted by Elsa Strachan, with set and costume design by Ceci Calf, with lighting design by Charly Dunford, sound design by Steven Atkinson and projection design by Rachel Sampley. In addition, two members of the Watermill Elemental artist development scheme will be working on the show. These are Jacob Wu as assistant designer, and Nicola Crawford as assistant lighting designer.

