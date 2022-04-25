James Hindman's WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU ! To Be Presented At The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, May 9-1

After opening to rave reviews and a sold out run at New Jersey Rep. WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU!, by award-winning playwright and actor, James Hindman (Popcorn Falls), is moving to The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival from May 9 - 14.

In WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU!, Hindman tells the deeply moving and very funny true story of his awakening following a near-fatal heart attack.

James Hindman's plays have been developed and produced at theaters and festivals in New York City and across the U.S.. They include, Popcorn Falls, Pete 'N' Keely, The Bikinis, A Christmas Survival Guide, The Audience, Being Audrey, Multiple Family Dwelling, The Gorges Motel, The Drama Department and, most recently, The Pin Up Girls and Now Comes the Fun Part.

As an actor, Hindman has appeared on Broadway in Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, Once Upon A Mattress and City of Angels. His film and television credits include HBO's upcoming 'The Time Traveler's Wife', Marvel's 'Iron Fist', 'The Report', 'Oceans 8', 'Things Heard and Seen', 'Three Women', 'Godfather of Harlem', recurring role on Steven Spielberg's 'Public Morals', 'Madam Secretary', 'House Of Cards', 'The Sopranos', 'Law and Order, SVU, CI' and 'The Blacklist'.

WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU was originally developed at Emerging Artists Theatre and Riverbank Theatre with direction by two-time Tony Award winner, Christian Borle and was most recently presented at New Jersey Rep. Company under the direction of Suzanne Barabas. The production is produced by Red Spear Productions, Adam Weinstock, Co-Owner, (Tina-The Tina Turner Musical, Back to the Future, Be More Chill) and New Jersey Rep. SuzAnne and Gabor Barabas, Owners (Recipient of The American Theatre Wing National Theatre Company Award, 2018). The creative team will include direction by Suzanne Barabas, costumes by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, projections by Jessica Parks and stage management by Rose Riccardi.

For more information: http://www.gaytheatre.ie.