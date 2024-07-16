James Graham Will Rewrite Ending of DEAR ENGLAND Following Euros Defeat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ending of the play Dear England is set to change following the Three Lions' Euro 2024 journey, BBC reports.

James Graham, who wrote the play, said that he is going to change the end of the play, which is about England manager Gareth Southgate, to include the drama that followed the defeat to Spain on Sunday.

Graham also wrote the two-minute opening montage that was broadcast ahead of the BBC’s final coverage.

“I am [going to rewrite the ending]. You have to, don’t you?," Graham said on BBC Breakfast. “The audience would be sat there knowing what happens in Germany, so we are going to update it to include this ending over the upcoming days and weeks.”

About Dear England

Dear England is a play about England football manager Gareth Southgate, the pressures of elite sport, and the role of the national men's football team in the national psyche. The play explores how Southgate helped to change notions of masculinity on the England team.

Written by James Graham, it opened in June 2023 at the National Theatre in London starring Joseph Fiennes and directed by Rupert Goold. The title of the play comes from the open letter Southgate wrote to England fans in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play won the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best New Play and Will Close won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play for his portrayal of Harry Kane.

