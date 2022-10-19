Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE Will Transfer to London's Soho Theatre

Performances will run 9th – 20th December 2022.

Oct. 19, 2022  
A genre-busting, rollercoaster virtuoso extravaganza. A one-man musical theatre/stand-up comedy hybrid where fully produced songs are performed live onstage with a multi-instrumental music rig, incorporating keys, guitar, electric sax, and live production and looping elements, pushing the limits of musical comedy performance by combining the theatricality, stagecraft and thrill of a proper live music gig, with the tight writing and high gag rate of great musical comedy.

In 2016, Jazz Emu played the biggest gig he'd ever landed, at the Helsinki Velodrome. But during his between-song patter, he carelessly insulted one of his biggest fans. What he said doesn't bear repeating, but let's just say the Scandinavian Goblin community may never look him in the eye again.

Five years on, he's back to clear his name and regain his former glory. Will he be able to surmount the insurmountable, and get every single person in the world to like him? Or is it time for him to face the music?

Jazz Emu is an unpretentious pseudo-comedomusicologist from the UK, who writes glistening up-tempo pop for the emotionally stunted. He garnered a cult following on YouTube, after his first song Light Touch reached the top of Reddit Videos. Since the release of his debut album [sic] in 2020, followed by two more albums in 2021, his music has racked up over 5 million streams, been featured on the official Spotify 'Fresh Finds' playlist and played on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James. He has absolutely no delusions regarding the potent artistic value of his Oeuvre. WINNER Chortle Legends of Lockdown 2021

London Limelight is a production company based in London and Jersey. Producing and co-producing credits include: the GRAMMY and OLIVIER nominated Amelie the Musical (UK and International Tour), SHOOK (West End), Broadway in Bangkok (Aksra Theatre Bangkok), A Christmas Carol: The Immersive Dining Experience (West End, Jersey and Brighton), Beowulf: The Viking Feast (Jersey), and Jazz Emu: You Shouldn't Have (Chiswick Playhouse, and Edinburgh Fringe).





