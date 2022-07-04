Italia Conti School Apologises Following 'Offensive' Social Media Posts

Italia Conti has apologised and launched an email address for those concerned about the company, following 'offensive' social media posts.

It is believed that the statement follows reports of transphobic and homophobic tweets from a member of staff.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the drama school said it was committed to an "inclusive environment" and is "deeply sorry to all those who have been affected".

The drama school stated that; in addition to existing reporting procedures, students could also now raise concerns via a dedicated email address, Speakup@italiaconti.co.uk.