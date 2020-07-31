Iris Theatre Announces Outdoor Summer Festival Lineup

Iris Theatre today announces their summer festival of outdoor live performance, bringing together some of the most exciting break-out artists and companies, following the very welcome change in government guidelines on open-air theatre. Specifically tailored for a socially distanced audience, all reservations are per Bubble Bench which will be placed 1m apart rather than individual tickets and each bench can accommodate up to two adults.

The festival runs from 14 - 29 August 2020 in the grounds of the St. Paul's Covent Garden, Actors Church. The full programme includes solo show inspired by Peter Pan Dear Peter written and performed by Evangeline Dickson; Words I've Said (work-in-progress) written by Asa Haynes and Jesse Bateson which is a new play about family and those we've lost; a storytelling hour with Fiona & The Fox by children's company Wild Geese Theatre; a day of live music with PLATFORM - in the garden with composer Dylan Wynford, spoken word artist Reuben Johnson and folk musician Nick Hart, and brand new musical St Anne Comes Home written and composed by Jack Miles.

Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, Paul-Ryan Carberry today said, "In what has been a challenging few months, I am delighted that my first season with Iris Theatre is under way and we are able to announce this summer sharing of work today. We are so excited to be bringing together an incredible bunch of artists and companies and we can't wait to celebrate their exceptional work with our audience. I'd also like to say a huge thank you to all of the people who have supported us throughout this crisis - without them, this festival or any of our other work, would not have been possible. I look forward to welcoming our audience back to the gardens of The Actors Church, and although we may be apart in distance, we will be together in celebration."

Dear Peter

Written and performed by Evangeline Dickson

Directed by Kayla Feldman

14 - 15 August at 5pm and 7pm

"If this is what growing up feels like then I never want it to stop"

Join Ash on her 25th birthday as J.M. Barrie's seminal hero Peter Pan throws her back in time in this enchanting solo show written and performed by Evangeline Dickson, which was first performed as part of Maiden Speech. Set to a nostalgia-infused soundtrack, Dear Peter explores whether anyone is truly free from growing up through a collection of fragmented memories, poetic frankness and darkly comedic storytelling.

Age guideline: PG

Ticket price: £25 per Bubble Bench (Seats up to two adults)

Words I've Said (work-inprogress)

Written by Asa Haynes and Jesse Bateson

Performed by Jesse Bateson

17 - 18 August at 5pm and 7pm

Jordan's Dad died when he was 18. Today Jordan is 18. She's never met him. She opens a letter addressed to her from him. She reads it. She tries to picture what he looks like. How he sounds. What a hug from him feels like.

Join us in the gardens for a work-in-progress sharing of this touching new play about family and those we've lost.

Age guideline: 15+

Ticket price: £25 per Bubble Bench (Seats up to two adults)

Fiona & The Fox

By Wild Geese Theatre

19 - 20 August at 2pm and 4:30pm

From Wild Geese Theatre, this one-hour storytelling family-friendly experience, devised for children aged 5-11, tells the story of Fiona - a kid from the city, who has a strange sort of pet.

In her garden, in the middle of the night and the muddle of sounds and streetlights, a fox comes prowling...

Age guideline: 5-11 year olds (Plus their grown-ups)

Ticket price: £25 per Bubble Bench

Platform - In The Garden

22nd August, bar open from 2pm

Reserve your spot for free and grab yourself a drink at our bar. Join folk musician Nick Hart, Musical Theatre composer Dylan Wynford and spoken word artist Reuben Johnson for a relaxed day of original music and verse to be filmed in the gardens of the actors church.

Age guideline: 18+

Ticket Price: Free (Reserve your spot in advance)

Willow Walk Productions presents

St. Anne Comes Home

Written and Composed by Jack Miles

Directed by Martha Geelan; Musical Supervision: Joe Beighton

On 29th August at 2:30pm and 6pm

London can be lonely. But on the steps of St. Anne's Church two people strike up an unlikely friendship. James has spent years running away from his problems, while Bridget is trapped by hers.

A brand-new folk musical written and composed by Jack Miles and told through original folk music. St. Anne Comes Home is a story about community, fear and forgiveness, that explores how reaching out might help us find our way.

Age guideline: 12+ (Includes themes of alcoholism)

Ticket Price: £36 per Bubble Bench (Seats up to two adults)

Iris theatre also announce that Sofi Berenger will be made Chair of the Board and Kris Milovsorov has joined the board of trustees. This follows the stepping down of Rev. Simon Grigg as Chair who will remain on the board and the departure of trustees Andy Makin, Yvonne L'Anson and Andy Charles

Sofi Berenger today said, "As this is an organisation I've been involved with since 2015, I'm now incredibly excited to be taking over as the new Chair of the Board. I look forward to helping lead our Charity through its next chapter under the leadership of Paul-Ryan Carberry. I thank Rev. Simon Grigg for his exceptional service as Chair over the last decade and I am delighted he will remain alongside us on the board of trustees. I'd also like to thank Andy Makin, Yvonne I'Anson and Andy Charles for their long service to Iris and a big warm welcome to our new trustee, Kris Milovsorov."

