Interview: 'It makes me feel lucky to be here,' West End cast of INTO THE WOODS

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An exciting roster of talented actors has joined the cast of Jordan Fein's enchanting revival of Into the Woods. The fairy-tale mash-up musical by Stephen Sondheim transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre in London's West End after an award-winning run at The Bridge Theatre, with previews kicking off from September 22, and the show continuing until January 2027.

Three new and four returning cast members spoke to BroadwayWorld about balancing the real with the fantastical, the challenge of mastering Sondheim's fast-paced lyrics and how the cast change has led to the enjoyment of working with new people.

Returning cast members include Julie Jupp, who plays Jack's mother. Her theatre credits include Groundhog Day, A Christmas Carol – and rather conveniently, Jack and the Beanstalk. Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Riding Hood) resumes performing what she calls her "dream role" (she doesn't leave the stage for the entire second act). She's best known for The Little Foxes, Fangirls and The Crucible.

The captivating double act of Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (stepsister Florinda) and Hana Ichijo (stepsister Lucinda) are also both returnees. They look deliciously alike (oh, the magic of casting) and have racked up impressive credits. Lewis-Dodson's performed in several productions including The Boy Friend, 42nd Street and Billy Elliot: The Musical. And Ichijo has had roles in shows such as The Baker's Wife, The Producers and The Sound of Music.

Laura Pitt-Pulford, who's been outstanding (excuse the pun) in Standing at the Sky's Edge, Aspects of Love and The Light Princess is the show's new Baker's Wife. She's teaming up with fellow newbie John Dagleish (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Sunny Afternoon and Spike), who plays Baker.

Another new addition to the West End transfer cast is Keith Ramsay, who's playing Jupp's son, Jack. He's appeared in The Play That Goes Wrong, Young Frankenstein and Julius Caesar.

Jupp says that after discussions with Fein, they've worked out that Jack and his mother are in a co-dependent relationship. "We're very poor and isolated, and then something happens," she explains, "Audiences feel very close to us, as they can relate to a domestic situation."

Julie Jupp plays Jack's mother

Although it sounds tricky combining the real with the imaginary, Ramsay notes that "if you nail the humanity in the piece from the beginning, then you can earn the fantastical."

When asked if it's difficult manipulating and acting with puppet cow Milky White while speaking lines and singing all at the same time, Ramsay insists it's fine. "The cow's a member of our family, after all," he declares. Jupp adds, with pretty much a straight face: "She's real!"

Keith Ramsay as Jack

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Melding with the new cast has offered returning Gracie McGonigal in her role as Little Red Riding Hood an opportunity to meet new people. "I firmly believe I've been touched by everyone I've worked with. There's a kind of fearlessness with so many incredible actors – and it's reassuring to know it's not all on you."

Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Riding Hood)

Photo credit: Yellowbelly

She admits that the speedy delivery of the lyrics can take a crazy toll on your mouth and jaw. "You have to engage your brain to express something so difficult so quickly, but it feels so right when you do get it right."

Gracie, along with the rest of the cast, look after themselves to protect their vocal cords. She says they use steamers and nebulisers backstage. "I've even been known to take my handheld nebuliser on the Tube. People think I'm vaping and am about to ruin their lives," she says with a smile.

"Into the Woods is a mad, bonkers piece that's very intricate, big and challenging," remarks new cast member Laura Pitt-Pulford. Fellow newbie John Dagleish agrees. "You have to be so accurate and if you learn something wrong, unfortunately it sticks. I have to say what's in the rucksack and I keep getting everything out of order."

Pitt-Pulford notes that returning cast members have been very welcoming to the new intake. Dagleish adds that no one is precious and the remaining cast from The Bridge Theatre are adaptable to newbies who might want to try something in a slightly different way.

Why do audiences connect strongly with the Baker and the Baker's Wife? Pitt-Pulford believes it is because every person has desires, so what the audience is feeling is also what we're feeling. "They watch the show through us and don't question the fantastical bits."

A big plus for Pitt-Pulford and Dagleish is that they've been able to rehearse on the set (until recently when it was taken away to the Noël Coward Theatre where it's being re-erected), opposed to the original cast who worked in rehearsal rooms. "We've been lucky to have the set and go Into the Woods," Dagleish explains.

Returning pair Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson and Hana Ichijo, respectively playing stepsister Florinda and stepsister Lucinda, enjoy the run at The Bridge Theatre, even though it meant working for eight months without a break. Lewis-Dodson says: "It is exciting moving to a new theatre and having new people added to the mix. They bring energy."

Ichijo points out that it is fun playing a character who isn't an actual baddie. "I'm just not very nice. If I'm in a bad mood, I just let it rip."

Hana Ichijo as stepsister Lucinda

Scutt's costumes and set design make me proud, adds Ichijo. "The first time I saw the woods with the light shining through the trees was amazing. Everything looks so good it makes you feel you have to work harder to match it."

The stepsisters have a number of short, fast scenes. "It took time to adjust to being on and off so quickly," remarks Lewis-Dodson, "and not constantly worrying about missing a cue."

Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as stepsister Florinda

She's excited, however, about moving to the Noël Coward theatre – "a little jewel box of a theatre, the perfect place for fairy tales". Ichijo hopes more members of the public, including "people who don't what they're getting into," will come to the show's new West End venue for a little bit of magic.

Magic and wishes feature prominently in Into the Woods, so what would these new cast members personally wish for? Ramsay says he'd wish for eight hours sleep that felt like 12 hours, while Jupp's wish would be for several happy years ahead of her. McGonigal wishes to be an actress forever, as well as more change around inclusivity in the theatre.

Pitt-Pulford, who has a five-year-old son, is terrified he won't be a child for long enough and wants a peaceful existence for him, while Dagleish jokes he wants a fantastic car. "No, not really," he admits. He says that "as it's a strangely divisive time, I'd like people to listen to one another more."

Lewis-Dodson and Ichijo would make a joint wish to not take the experience of being part of Into the Woods for granted. Ichigo explains for them both. "Watching Kate Fleetwood sing at the launch event made me cry, and hearing James Lapine talk about how people come together to create a world makes me feel so lucky to just be here."

Into the Woods previews from 22 September and runs until January 2027 at the Noël Coward Theatre.

Photo credit: Yellowbelly

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