Video: THE PIANIST Rehearsal Trailer Released Ahead Of Park Theatre World Premiere

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Park Theatre has posted a rehearsal trailer for The Pianist, giving an early look at the world stage premiere set to run at the London venue from October 15 through November 28, 2026. The clip shows the cast in early rehearsals for the production, which brings Wladyslaw Szpilman's story to the stage using his own compositions for the first time.

Based on Szpilman's internationally bestselling memoir, the production is adapted and directed by Thom Southerland, known for Titanic the Musical. The show uses Szpilman's original music, described as the work of the 'Polish Gershwin,' with new orchestrations by Simon Lee, Andrew Lloyd Webber's longtime musical director. According to Park Theatre, a company of actor-musicians recreates the concert halls and cafes of prewar Jewish Warsaw as part of the storytelling.

The production is staged by Wolk Transfer Company in association with Park Theatre, marking the story's live theatrical debut following its long association with Szpilman's memoir and its film adaptation. The trailer arrives as the venue prepares its autumn season, positioning The Pianist as one of its marquee world premieres.

The rehearsal footage follows the recent release of The Pianist's World Premiere Recording, which arrived ahead of the show's London run. More on that recording and the production's development can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

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