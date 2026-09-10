Video: HOLY FOOL Trailer Released At Park Theatre

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A new trailer from Park Theatre offers a glimpse into Holy Fool, the play imagining composer Dmitri Shostakovich's precarious existence under Stalin's rule. The clip, credited to Piers Foley, sets the tone for a production described as a tense and darkly witty look at survival under tyranny.

Written by Rosalind Adler and Lea Sellers, Holy Fool follows Shostakovich at the height of Stalin's regime, when his music, according to the show's own description, both made him and threatened to destroy him. Facing the constant risk of torture and death, the composer is shown appeasing a brutal dictator while resisting him quietly through his work, writing music that conceals as much as it reveals.

The production is directed by Kate Fahy and runs in Park 200 at Park Theatre through October 10, 2026. It is presented by Park Theatre alongside Alexander

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