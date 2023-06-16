Immersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Announces September 2023 Opening

Fusing theatre, sport and technology - and taking immersive experiences to a new height - Rumble in the Jungle Rematch will launch in London this September. An adrenaline boosting and unmissable show for everyone, audiences will be transported back to the epic Rumble in the Jungle and Zaire ‘74 festival, both iconic and never seen before moments of history.

Playing on all five of the senses, Rumble in the Jungle will be brought to life by an incredible live cast of Actors, with live music, food and drink that will create authentic smells and tastes of the time. From Muhammad’s pre-match trash talking to the step-by-step play-out of the fight where his famous rope-a-dope was performed, Rumble in the Jungle will take audiences on a journey to discover The Greatest Sporting Event of the 20th Century.

Arriving in central London’s Dock X this Autumn - opening on September 14th, the much anticipated second experience by Rematch will reimagine the legendary Muhammad Ali and George Foreman boxing match nearly 50 years later, supercharging imaginations as it features the untold stories of the Rumble in the Jungle.

Spearheaded by an amazing creative team, Rematch welcomes Secret Cinema’s Miguel H Torres as Creative Director, along with Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu as Writer, known for his role as Director of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, a two-time Olivier nominated Play. Heading up the music elements, Femi Temowo, acclaimed Composer and critically acclaimed Jazz Guitarist, known for working with high profile Artists like Amy Winehouse and George Benson will assume the role of Music Director.

Alongside Authentic Brands Group, (ABG) and Muhammad Ali Enterprises, Rematch will capture every side of the story, following the footsteps of both Ali and Foreman, beginning with the media attention that surrounded the fight to the fight itself that saw an underdog, Ali, fight for the world heavyweight title.

The event will feature the sounds of the Zaire 74 music festival, which saw the biggest global acts in black music perform, including; James Brown, BB King, Bill Withers, Sister Sledge and a slew of Africa and Latin America’s best musicians.

In the lead-up to the physical event, Rematch will launch LockerRoom into the Web3 digital realm via a local communities initiative. Partnering with StoryFutures, Rematch will ensure everyone can find themselves immersed in the Rumble in the Jungle at selected libraries across the UK including in Sheffield, Bristol, Swindon, Lambeth, Swansea and many more. LockerRoom is a taster of what to expect at Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, visitors will be able to imagine they are Ali before the fight via an exhilarating VR experience.

Following a successful ‘Wimbledon Rematch 1980’ in 2019, the brand’s latest experience will be its longest experience to date, with tickets now on sale for September 2023. Rematch welcomes everyone to its second immersive experience that utilises the power of sport, taking iconic historical moments and bringing them to life in a modern context.

Rematch has developed the show together with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which in partnership with Lonnie Ali as trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust‘s (MAFT) own Muhammad Ali Enterprises.

Tickets for Rumble in the Jungle Rematch are on sale now

For early bird tickets, prices starting at £69.50

For preview tickets, prices start at £19.74

Photo Credit: Lox Photography