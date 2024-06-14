Imelda Staunton And More Awarded 2024 King's Birthday Honours

Each year, a number of UK citizens are selected for special distinctions in honor of the birthday of the reigning monarch.
Each year, a number of UK citizens are selected for special distinctions in honor of the birthday of the reigning monarch. This year, a number of familiar faces from the arts world have made the list.
Acclaimed stage and screen actor Imelda Staunton was made a Dame.
West End producer and owner of Nimax Theaters. Nica Burns, was awarded an CBE for services to theatre.
Other honorees from the theatre world include:
This year's Honours are an acknowledgment of excellence awarded to over 1,000 individuals across the U.K. for various forms of service.
