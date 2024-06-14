Imelda Staunton And More Awarded 2024 King's Birthday Honours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Each year, a number of UK citizens are selected for special distinctions in honor of the birthday of the reigning monarch. This year, a number of familiar faces from the arts world have made the list.

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Imelda Staunton was made a Dame.

West End producer and owner of Nimax Theaters. Nica Burns, was awarded an CBE for services to theatre.

Other honorees from the theatre world include:

Jane Wyman Spiers. Chair, National Theatre of Scotland. For services to Culture in Scotland. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Dawn Elizabeth Airey. Chair, National Youth Theatre. For services to Theatre and to Charity. (London, London)

Paula Garfield. Founder, Deafinitely Theatre. For services to Drama and to the Deaf Community. (London, London)

Sharon Lomas. Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Theatrical Fund. For services to the Performing Arts. (London, London)

Dale Christine Rooks. Director, Learning Education and Participation, Chichester Festival Theatre. For services to Theatre and to Young People. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Kenneth Howard Wax. Lately President, Society of London Theatre and lately Chair, Theatre Development Trust. For services to Charity and to the Arts. (Potters Bar, Hertfordshire)

Isabella McNeill Howie Thomson. Director, Centre Stage Company, Tranent. For services to Community Theatre in East Lothian, Scotland. (Tranent, East Lothian)

The Reverend David William Stewart Todd. Theatre Chaplain, Edinburgh. For services to the Arts in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Peter MacFarlane. Theatre and Opera Director, Argentina. For services to British Theatre and the British Community in Argentina.

This year's Honours are an acknowledgment of excellence awarded to over 1,000 individuals across the U.K. for various forms of service.

