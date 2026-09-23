IT’S CURTAINS to Receive World Premiere at Canal Café Theatre
Julie Nesher and Tom Curzon create an absurd visual spectacle inspired by and performed entirely about curtains.
Voila! Festival and Canal Café Theatre will present the world premiere of It’s Curtains, a new physical comedy created and performed by clown couple Julie Nesher and Tom Curzon.
The production will play three performances only, from 20–22 November at Canal Café Theatre in London.
Described as an absurd visual spectacle inspired by curtains, about curtains and performed by curtains, the silent clown show combines visual comedy, surrealism and audience participation. The production is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older and includes partial nudity.
Nesher and Curzon both trained in the Gaulier clowning tradition. Nesher is an Offie-nominated performer, while Curzon received the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.
The production draws inspiration from the work of Dr. Brown and James Thierrée. Ally Cologna co-directs and devised the piece with Nesher and Curzon.
Rachel Dobbie serves as producer, with design by Lucy Bradridge and photography and videography by Rob Trendy. The production was developed with support from St Mary’s University, Twickenham, and the Balkan Retreat in Serbia.
It’s Curtains has been described as “wonderfully surreal” by The Reviews Hub, while Chortle praised its “simple, wonderful visual gags” and called it “the ideal clowning experience.”
Performances will take place Friday, 20 November; Saturday, 21 November; and Sunday, 22 November at 7:30 p.m. The running time is approximately 55 minutes.
Canal Café Theatre is located on Delamere Terrace in Little Venice, London. Tickets are £12, with £10 concessions, plus a £1.50 booking fee. Contact the box office at 020 7289 6054.
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