Hope Mill Theatre's Black British Retelling of THE WIZ Will Be Streamed Online
The production will stream from 22-30 January 2022.
Manchester Hope Mill Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Wiz is to be streamed. The musical had to cancel 15 sold-out performances over Christmas due to Covid. The rights
holders have now generously agreed to it being filmed and streamed for a strictly limited number of performances to UK-only audiences, and limited to the number of physical seats at the venue.
The streaming dates are:
Saturday 22 January at 7.30pm
Sunday 23 January at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Monday 24 January at 7.30pm
Friday 28 January at 7.30pm
Saturday 29 January at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Sunday 30 January at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Online booking link: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/the-wiz-online
The Wiz, directed by Matthew Xia, is a joyous retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' with a contemporary Black British setting.
Cast: Cherelle Wiliams is Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man;
Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene. Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma, Marisha Morgan.
Creative team: Director Matthew Xia; Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations Sean Green; Musical Director Ehsaan Shivarani; Choreographer Leah Hill; Design Simon Kenny; Associate Costume Design Maybelle Laye; Projection Designer George Reeve; Associate Projection Designer Kira O'Brien; Lighting Design Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design Tony Gayle; Casting Director Ryan Carter; Casting Support Anne Vosser.
The show is produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Ameena Hamid Productions & Chuchu Nwagu Productions.