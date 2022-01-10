Hope Mill Theatre's Black British Retelling of THE WIZ Will Be Streamed Online

Manchester Hope Mill Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Wiz is to be streamed. The musical had to cancel 15 sold-out performances over Christmas due to Covid. The rights

holders have now generously agreed to it being filmed and streamed for a strictly limited number of performances to UK-only audiences, and limited to the number of physical seats at the venue.

The streaming dates are:

Saturday 22 January at 7.30pm

Sunday 23 January at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Monday 24 January at 7.30pm

Friday 28 January at 7.30pm

Saturday 29 January at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 30 January at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Online booking link: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/the-wiz-online

The Wiz, directed by Matthew Xia, is a joyous retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' with a contemporary Black British setting.

Cast: Cherelle Wiliams is Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man;

Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene. Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma, Marisha Morgan.



Creative team: Director Matthew Xia; Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations Sean Green; Musical Director Ehsaan Shivarani; Choreographer Leah Hill; Design Simon Kenny; Associate Costume Design Maybelle Laye; Projection Designer George Reeve; Associate Projection Designer Kira O'Brien; Lighting Design Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design Tony Gayle; Casting Director Ryan Carter; Casting Support Anne Vosser.



The show is produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Ameena Hamid Productions & Chuchu Nwagu Productions.