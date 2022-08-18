Historic Fringe Venue Soho Poly to be Restored

A fringe theatre in the heart of London's Soho is to be restored after being awarded a grant by Westminster City Council.

The Soho Poly played host to Hanif Kureishi, Simon Callow, Bob Hoskins and Caryl Churchill between 1972 and 1990, before falling into disrepair.

Located in the basement of the University of Westminster's Riding House Street building, a £50,000 grant from Westminster City Council has been awarded to the university to renovate the venue, which goes towards an overall fundraising target of £400,000. The work is set to start next spring.

The original 60-seat Soho Poly theatre was founded by Verity Bargate and Frederick Proud in 1972 and later morphed into the Soho Theatre, with the building closing in 1990.

