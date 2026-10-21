Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer Will Join CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG For Two Weeks Only

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Original MISCHIEF company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer will be crashing in to the West End cast of CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG for 2 weeks only at the Wyndham's Theatre from 14 - 23 January 2027.

Fresh from their run in the US, Henry and Jonathan will be swapping their Los Angeles shades and surfboards for their UK scarves and mittens, reprising the roles they originated as Robert and Dennis in CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG last year. An extra matinee has been added on Wednesday 20 January 2027.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG runs at London's Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre in the West End from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027.

The full West End cast is: James Akka as Dennis (until 13 January), Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (from 14 – 23 January), Adam Elliott as Chris, original Mischief member Dave Hearn as Max (until 23 January), Matthew Howell as Robert (until 13 January), Henry Lewis as Robert (from 14-23 January), Jay Olpin as Max (from 26 January), Luke Pierre as Jonathan, Aein Nasseri as Trevor, Dumile Sibanda as Annie and Ashley Tucker as Sandra.

The understudies are Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Claire Lee Shenfield, Jamie Sandersfield and Josh Patel-Foster.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG brings tidings of chaos and joy as The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return and attempt to tackle the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. This disastrous take on the much loved classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a festive slice of pure escapism.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG played to sell-out houses, when it premiered (and disaster struck) at The Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue last year. It is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and the production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, who also helmed the award-winning The Comedy About Spies which recently completed its mission at London's Adelphi Theatre and embarks on a tour in 2027.

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