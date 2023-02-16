Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOW TO BREAK OUT OF A DETENTION CENTRE Comes to BEZNĂ Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 28 February - Wednesday 8 March 2023.

Feb. 16, 2023  
HOW TO BREAK OUT OF A DETENTION CENTRE Comes to BEZNĂ Theatre

Internalised racism, resistance & white guilt are explored in this compelling new production from BEZNĂ Theatre and Romanian theatre company Giuvlipen. The multilingual, form-bending work centres the near-invisible female experience in British immigration detention in the UK.

Performed in five languages (Romanian, Romani, Arabic, French and English) and inspired by real stories of migrants living in the UK from Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Sudan, How To Break Out Of A Detention Centre is an exercise in solidarity and resistance.

How to Break Out of a Detention Centre follows the lives of four women working in and experiencing detention in the UK. Faiza battles suicidal ideation after miscarrying in detention, Maria is fighting to be reunited with her children, Elena struggles with internalised racism & Kelly wavers between her duty as Detention Custody Officer & her desire to resist. The show looks at the actions of the individual, alongside actions of the state, the role of the detention centre and the staff who work there, the relationships between the women - as mothers, lovers and co-workers, whilst asking the audience to question their role as residents in the UK. Take a leap into the darkness, as the production asks what it takes to build resistance.

Mihaela Drăgan from Giuvlipen said: "As the Roma experience is almost invisible in the UK and there is no conversation about the discrimination against Roma migrants here, we want to finally talk and represent our community through this show. We hope it will give justice to migrants' stories and their experiences. Everyone who believes in human rights should know about these stories. It is our duty as artists to talk about uncomfortable issues and this show is very bold for showing the hidden horrific stories from the detention centre and at the same time revealing the connection between a shameful history of colonialism and the inhuman treatment against migrants applied as a result of UK policies."

Director Nico Vaccari said: "We're very excited to be at Riverside Studios for the first time with How To Break Out of a Detention Centre. 2023 sees British immigration law become even more authoritarian and hostile towards those seeking refuge in the UK. With How To... we hope to show both the external and internal experience of being female inside the British immigration system, a system that fails time and again to meet the human rights of those detained."

Producer Claire Gilbert said: "To co-produce with Giuvlipen is an amazing opportunity - to work between not just multiple languages but multiple theatre making practices and contexts gives us an opportunity to look at how we work here in the UK and the exchanges we can continue to make. It's an honour to be able to work with them, and collaborate for the first time."

Following the performance run of How To Break Out of a Detention Centre, Romanian company Giuvlipen will perform Trauma Kink on 10 and 11 March at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 4pm. Trauma Kink is a show exploring how early life and adult traumas define our perception of intimacy and pleasure. How can we transform the histories of abuse, queerness, sexual consent, gathered over a lifetime into a form of resistance?

The show opens the conversation about trauma in a natural way, through the stories of five artists who open up to the public in a performative approach that combines confessional elements with fiction and the hedonistic imaginary. A show about trauma and hedonism, beyond dictionary definitions, but mostly about the healing power of vulnerability. In Romanian with English subtitles.

With: Arhanghela, Mihaela Drăgan, Zita Moldovan, Kitty Rhea, Răzvan Rotaru

Text: Mihaela Drăgan

Directing & scenography: Gabriel Sandu

Scenography & lighting concept assistant: Miruna Croitoru

Video: Aural Eye

Choreography: Răzvan Rotaru

Music: Andrei Horjea

Costumes: Patricia Suciu

Photo credit: Amalia Drăniceanu

Music consultancy: Nicoleta Ghiță

Company information (How to Break Out of a Detention Centre)

Performers Lizzie Clarke, Mihaela Drăgan, Zita Moldovan and Alaa Taha

Writer Sînziana Cojocărescu

Dramaturg Mihaela Drăgan

Director Nico Vaccari

Assistant Director iulia isar

Stage Manager Laura Thomas

Set & Costume Designer Jida Akil

Lighting Designer Johanne Jensen

Sound Designer Dan Balfour

Video Designer Dan Light

Producer Claire Gilbert for BEZNĂ Theatre




Review: CIRQUE BERSERK at Riverside Studios Photo
Review: CIRQUE BERSERK at Riverside Studios
Say what you like but little beats the thrill of live circus. Featuring motorcycles speeding around a Globe Of Death and incredible displays of acrobatics, balancing and knife-throwing plus one of the loveliest clowns in the business, Cirque Berserk returns to London for another run.
MAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello Theatre Photo
MAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello Theatre
There will be a relaxed performance of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre on Wednesday 8 March.  The performance, which will begin at 6.30pm, will be staged in consultation with Mousetrap Theatre Projects (MTP). 
THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This Christmas Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This Christmas
The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will embark on a UK Tour, following this summer's forthcoming season at the world-famous London Palladium.
Rose Bruford College launches a New Course in Queer Performance, the First of its Kind Wo Photo
Rose Bruford College launches a New Course in Queer Performance, the First of its Kind Worldwide
Rose Bruford College has launched a new postgraduate Masters course in Queer Performance, the first course of its kind available worldwide, training students to create, explore, examine and expand queer performance practice. This new programme is delivered in a hybrid way, with full or part time options, via distance learning and in-person, offering the opportunity for students to continue their work as artists outside of their learning. 

More Hot Stories For You


Roundhouse Announces New TrusteesRoundhouse Announces New Trustees
February 20, 2023

Camden's Roundhouse has announced a number of new trustees who will join their board in 2023. 
MAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello TheatreMAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello Theatre
February 20, 2023

There will be a relaxed performance of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre on Wednesday 8 March.  The performance, which will begin at 6.30pm, will be staged in consultation with Mousetrap Theatre Projects (MTP). 
THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This ChristmasTHE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This Christmas
February 20, 2023

The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will embark on a UK Tour, following this summer's forthcoming season at the world-famous London Palladium.
Rose Bruford College launches a New Course in Queer Performance, the First of its Kind Worldwide Rose Bruford College launches a New Course in Queer Performance, the First of its Kind Worldwide
February 20, 2023

Rose Bruford College has launched a new postgraduate Masters course in Queer Performance, the first course of its kind available worldwide, training students to create, explore, examine and expand queer performance practice. This new programme is delivered in a hybrid way, with full or part time options, via distance learning and in-person, offering the opportunity for students to continue their work as artists outside of their learning. 
Photos: The West End's Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre WeekPhotos: The West End's Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre Week
February 20, 2023

London Theatre Week is back! To kick it off, stars of some of the West End’s biggest shows made a rare appearance together at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to celebrate the return of the highly anticipated campaign. Check out the photos here!
share