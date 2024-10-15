HORRIBLE HISTORIES: HORRIBLE CHRISTMAS To Play At London's Alexandra Palace Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Horrible Histories Live on Stage is back, bringing holiday cheer with a fabulous twist in their fan-favourite show, Horrible Christmas! Kicking off December 12th and running until January 4th, this extended version of the hit show takes the stage at the beautifully restored Victorian gem, Alexandra Palace Theatre, London N22.

Have you ever wondered why you get together with your family - or put up a Christmas tree - or send a Christmas card - or buy presents - or eat a turkey? Horrible Christmas goes on an amazing journey to discover the answers in a fabulous adventure for the whole family!

Expect sing-a-longs, “behind you!” moments, and plenty of laughter – but don't mistake this for your typical panto! When Christmas comes under threat from a mysterious man in red, it's up to a brave young boy to save the day. But can he pull it off?

Take a wild, time-traveling escapade from Medieval monks to Tudor feasts, with appearances by Charles Dickens, King Henry VIII, and St. Nicholas himself. Together, they'll do whatever it takes to save Christmas from being lost to history.

Neal Foster, director and star of Horrible Christmas (and recently seen in Terrible Tudors and David Walliams' Awful Auntie), shares his excitement: “We were thrilled to be the first Christmas show at the newly refurbished Alexandra Palace Theatre and we're even more excited to return with our biggest Horrible Histories production yet! Ally Pally is the perfect place for families to enjoy a uniquely hilarious and heart-warming holiday show.”

