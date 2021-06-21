HONK! Will Be Staged Open-Air This Summer in the Grounds of Ely Cathedral

Casting has been revealed for 'Honk!' the award-winning musical by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe which will be staged open-air against the stunning backdrop of Ely's most iconic landmark, Ely Cathedral.

Joey Warne will lead the show as Ugly with Leah Pinney as Ida. Also appearing in the production will be Charlie Culkin, Gregor Duncan, Emma Hough, David Mcnair, Hannah Ponting and Rhys Whiteside.

Honk! tells the tale of 'Ugly', a young duckling who appears to look different to his brothers and sisters! Made fun of by the other farmyard animals, Ugly is lured away by the devious Cat who hopes to enjoy Ugly as a lunchtime snack! Just as Ugly clocks on to what is happening, he tries to run but can't find his way back to the farmyard! On his search for home, he encounters some larger-than-life characters who all teach him different lessons which begin to help Ugly realise it's what's on this inside that matters!

The musical will be directed by Daniel Bell, choreographed by Katherine Hickmott with musical direction by Jack Breeze.

The show is produced by KD Theatre Productions ltd and will take place in the grounds of Ely Cathedral from the 20th July 2021 before a one-off performance in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral on the 7th August 2021. Tickets are on sale now.