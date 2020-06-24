HELLO HARRY! Online Concert Will Honor Harry Gabriel, Featuring Judi Dench, Chita Rivera, and More!

An only concert Hello Harry! - A Celebration of 40 Years at Stage Door, will be held in honor of Harry Gabriel, hosted by Giles Terera and the Shaftesbury Theatre, and featuring Dame Judi Dench, Anthony Hopkins, Chita Rivera, Beverley Knight, Eddie Izzard, Clive Rowe, Sharon D Clarke and more.

Harry Gabriel is a West End legend. He was awarded an inaugural Olivier Be Inspired Award, having been nominated by friends and family for his commitment to inspiring others through his love of theatre in his personal and professional life. Harry started working at the Shaftesbury in 1980 for the Front of House department, becoming Stage Door Keeper a few years later. He is currently the night Stage Door Keeper and is the first face seen by every performer and staff member coming into the building.

Harry has worked at the Shaftesbury Theatre for 40 years this year, and performers from across the West End and beyond are coming together to celebrate his incredible career. The concert looks back to the first show of 1980, Hello Dolly! and all the way to & Juliet in the present day. While Harry has worked at the Shaftesbury, the Theatre has hosted shows including M Butterfly (with Anthony Hopkins, 1989), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (with Chita Rivera, 1992-93), Carousel (with Clive Rowe, 1993), Definite Article (Eddie Izzard, 1995), 125th Street (with Giles Terera, 2002), Hairspray (with Sharon D Clarke, 2007-10), Memphis (with Beverley Knight, 2014).

Working with the Shaftesbury Theatre, Giles Terera has put together an eclectic and exciting guest list of performers, who are all connected to Harry and to the Shaftesbury.

Alexia Khadime

Anthony Hopkins

Amanda Holden

Arun Blair-Mangat

Beverley Knight

Brenda Edwards

Cassidy Janson

Cedric Neil

Chita Rivera

Clarke Peters

Clive Rowe

David Bedella

Eddie Izzard

Imelda Staunton

Jason Pennycooke

Jon Robyns

Jordan Luke Gage

Dame Judi Dench

Melanie La Barrie

Miriam-Teak Lee

Oliver Tompsett

Rachel John

Sharon D Clarke

Sifiso Mazibuko

Tim Mahendran

Tyrone Huntley

The West End Gospel Choir

The online concert will feature songs and stories from the last 40 years of shows that have been staged at the Shaftesbury Theatre. It is a celebration not just of Harry and the thousands of lives he has touched over the years, but also of the history of the Shaftesbury Theatre and its role in the West End. We hope that this concert helps to bring people together in a very difficult time for our industry.

The concert will be streamed for free on YouTube on the 15th July at 7:30pm and will remain online. There will be a link to make a donation to charities which have been chosen by Harry and Giles - Cancer Research UK, Black Lives Matter and The Black Curriculum.

We know that Harry has been a familiar and welcoming face to performers and audience members. If you have a story about Harry, or if you're interested in being part of this concert celebration, we would love to hear from you. Please get in touch with feedback@shaftesburytheatre.com or call 02073951301. We're also asking everyone who wants to be involved to send us a selfie of themselves holding up a sign that says HELLO HARRY or THANK YOU HARRY. These images will be featured in the concert.

The online concert will be directed by Giles Terera and produced by Saskia Baylis. Richard Beadle is the Musical Director. We'd like to thank Fred Atkinson and Vera Productions for their help with filming and editing.

