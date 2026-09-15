HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Cast for One-Part Production

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced the first cast who will take to the stage in the reimagined one-part production, which begins performances on 9 October at the Palace Theatre.

The announcement comes as the sold-out original two-part production enters its final week at the Palace Theatre, concluding a historic, record-breaking and ground-breaking ten-year run. The multi award-winning production will play its final performance on 20 September 2026, as previously announced, before the reimagined one-part version begins performances in October.

The new cast comprises Ethan Rouse as Albus Potter, Zoë Rainey as Ginny Potter, with Hasia Akwaboah playing Rose Granger-Weasley. Adam Jackson-Smith will play Draco Malfoy and Bill Stanley also joins the cast to play his son Scorpius Malfoy. They will perform alongside continuing cast members David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley and Naana Agyei Ampadu as Hermione Granger.

They are joined by Dewayne Jameson Adams, David Annen, Jacqueline Beaumont, Jensen Bedford, Angeline Bell, Tatum Confrey, Robert Curtis, Nick Dennington, Shakhai Estwick, Miah Hasselbaink, Tim Hibberd, Becky Hoyle, Max Hutchinson, Danny Ivy, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Louise Ludgate, Shreya Lallu, Nathan Muwowo, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Ewan Rutherford, Joshua Talbot, Nathaniel Tan, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley and Aidan Garrett Wilkins.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Over the last decade Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a global success having been by seen more than 14 million people worldwide, including over 2.5million at its London home. The production received a record-breaking 9 Laurence Olivier Awards - the highest number awarded for a play, as well as multiple other UK theatre awards, and has now received a record 60 major honours globally, including 6 Tony Awards. There are 5 productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child currently running - London, New York, Tokyo, the Netherlands and a North American tour, with previous productions staged in Hamburg, Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Currently booking to 27 June 2027, tickets for the reimagined one-part production, which is told in one complete performance, are priced from £25. The performance schedule for the one-part production is Tuesday to Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 1pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows – British Sign Language Performances on Sunday 17 January 2027 at 2:30pm and Sunday 9 May 2027 at 2:30pm, and Captioned Performances on Sunday 31 January 2027 at 2.30pm and Sunday 16 May 2027 at 2.30pm.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD One-Part Tickets on Sale

425,000 tickets are now on sale for the reimagined one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. The first performance will take place in October 2026.