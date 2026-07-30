HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates 10 Years in the West End

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

On 30 July 2026, the original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates 10 years at its West End home, the Palace Theatre. The London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened at the Palace Theatre in 2016, with Jack Thorne's script brought to life on stage by director John Tiffany. A decade on, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the longest running play in modern West End history to be performed as a two-part theatrical experience.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has now been seen by over 2.5 million people at the Palace Theatre, including over 300,000 first time theatregoers. A total of 276 cast members have taken to the Palace Theatre stage over the last 10 years, including 45 actors making their professional stage debut. There have been a combined total of 1,762 performances of Part 1 and Part 2, delivering over 8,300 hours of performance time.

Jack Thorne said: “Creating Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been a truly wonderful experience, and we are all delighted to be celebrating 10 years in the West End. From the very beginning, it has been a collective effort, shaped by the passion, creativity and dedication of every person involved in bringing our show to the stage. One of the things that makes theatre so special is the shared experience between the audience and performers who journey through the story together, and to have brought new audiences to the Palace Theatre to have their first theatregoing experience at our show is something we are all proud of.”

John Tiffany said: “It has been an incredible 10 years for everyone who has been involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and a joy for us to bring this show to our fantastic audiences in London and around the world. We wouldn't be reaching this milestone without the many brilliant artists, both on stage and behind the scenes, who have all contributed their astonishing talent and unwavering enthusiasm to bring this remarkable story to life at each and every performance.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender added: “It is hard to believe that ten years have passed since we first opened our two-part play. What followed has been an extraordinary journey none of us could have imagined. No one involved in those earliest days could have foreseen that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would transform the theatrical landscape, inspiring audiences worldwide and redefining what was possible on stage. That remains a source of immense pride, gratitude and wonder.

In the decade since, the world has changed in ways none of us could have predicted, and yet the story at the heart of this play, of friendship tested, of loss carried, of family redefined, and of the courage it takes to face what comes next, feels as necessary now as it did the day we opened.

Theatre is always a collective endeavour, and this production has been sustained over the past decade by the artistry, commitment and imagination of our creative, associate and production teams, alongside the casts, stage managers, technicians, crews and everyone who has contributed to its life. We remain in awe of what this company has achieved together. The vision and innovation of the creative team, supported by the wider production, redefined the scale and ambition of live theatre and set a new benchmark for stagecraft around the world. Each time we see the production, we are reminded of their shared brilliance, and of what extraordinary artists can create together.

We are profoundly grateful to every audience member who has joined us. It has been a privilege to share this story with millions around the world and to see the production continue to evolve as a testament to the ambition, craftsmanship and enduring magic of live theatre."

Over the last 10 years Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a global success having been by seen more than 14 million people worldwide. The production received a record-breaking 9 Laurence Olivier Awards - the highest number awarded for a play, as well as multiple other UK theatre awards, and has now received a record 60 major honours globally, including 6 Tony Awards. There are 5 productions currently running - London, New York, Tokyo, the Netherlands and a North American tour, with previous productions staged in Hamburg, Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.

The West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Claire Lams plays Ginny Potter and Joshua Sullivan as Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and Naana Agyei-Ampadu play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with Tamia-Renée Alexandra as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Oliver Boot plays Draco Malfoy, with Kai Spackman as his son Scorpius.

They are joined by David Annen, Hollie Beastall, Jacqueline Beaumont, Angeline Bell, Ricardo Castro, Robert Curtis, Laveda Dione, Gabriel Fleary, Cate Hamer, Tim Hibberd, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Geffen Katz-Kaye, Louise Ludgate, David Mara Sophie Matthew, Nathan Muwowo, David Nairne, Mariam Pope, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Joshua Talbot, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins Jake Tuesley and Aidan Garrett Wilkins. Scarlett Davies, Jasper Franklin, Sebastian Halford, Rachel Kirk, Effie Linnen, Tabitha Kodesh, Theo Martin, Olivia Miller, Jack Pennycook, Zachary Seaton, Harper Tricker and Huxley Syers alternate two children's roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD One-Part Tickets on Sale

425,000 tickets are now on sale for the reimagined one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. The first performance will take place in October 2026.