HAMILTON Star Rachel John Announces Debut Album

West End Sensation Rachel John announces debut album From My Lips to God's Ear, due for release 8th April 2022.

Rachel John shot to fame with her Olivier nominated role in smash hit musical Hamilton. As one of the West End's most versatile performers, she has been appearing in successful productions for the last 17 years. She made her West End debut in Disney's The Lion King in 2005 and has gone on to play major roles in We Will Rock You, Sister Act, Memphis, The Bodyguard and The Girl from The North Country. But it was in December 2017 that she opened as Angelica Schuyler in the original West End cast of Hamilton, a role for which she received critical acclaim and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

Now Rachel has returned to one of her other musical passions, gospel and has recorded a stunning gospel album, From My Lips to God's Ear, performing songs that she has listened to and sung herself throughout her life.

The Executive Producer of the album is renowned West End and Broadway performer Ramin Karimloo who suggested to Rachel that his company, Mercy Productions, could record a filmed concert at the NTA Church in Tooting in 2021.The event was both filmed and recorded for this album. Karimloo is making the six film episodes exclusively available every week from 11th March on his Fan.Direct site: https://www.fan.direct/ramin/

Neil O'Brien, Managing Director of Westway Music, said: 'I was introduced to Rachel last year during lockdown by Ramin. When I watched the film and heard the music and saw Rachel's performance, I could hear a great album and we set about working to make it something that would really do justice to the performances. The album has been mixed by Tim Hamil under the guidance of our A&R Director Rhydian Roberts and we believe we are releasing a stunning debut performance that demonstrates just why Rachel John is one of the leading vocalists of her generation and someone we know will shine brightly in the future.'

A single of lead track, Blessed Assurance, will be released digitally on 18th March.

The album track-listing and Rachel's personal notes on each song are here:

Blessed Assurance (This Is My Story)

This song emphases the safety, surety and confidence I have in being loved and held by God. The hymn was written in 1878 by blind American poet, lyricist and composer, Fanny Crosby, who penned over 8,000 hymns.

I've Found A Friend in Jesus (Lily Of The Valley)

This song expresses the friendship, comfort and support found in Jesus. It lists all the hardships you can face in life, but I am reassured that I have a friend and can face these situations with peace in my heart.

And Can It Be? (Amazing Love)

This song is a rhetorical question. It is a feeling of gratitude for being a recipient of a love I do not deserve. Charles Wesley wrote over 6,500 hymns and this one was penned because he marvelled at the Love he himself had received.

How Great Thou Art (Then Sings My Soul)

How Great Thou Art is a very reflective song. It looks at nature and creation and it makes my soul sing out to Him and about Him.

Have You Been To Jesus? (Are You Washed?) / There Is A Fountain

During the Easter period we sing these two songs and reflect on His crucifixion and more specifically His blood. It is a strange paradox to some ears, but we celebrate His beautiful sacrifice and our freedom.

I Will Sing The Wondrous Story

My voice and my singing is my ultimate gift to God. I love to use my voice to tell God and the world how grateful I am that I know Him and that He loves me. I will keep telling my 'story' forever, in this world and the next.

When I Survey The Wondrous Cross / I Stand Amazed (How Marvellous)

For me, When I Survey The Wondrous Cross sums up the Easter message. I can see myself standing and looking at the cross and the lyrics paint the picture of both sorrow and happiness.

I Stand Amazed is another hymn that allows me to gaze at the cross and think about His amazing love. The song warms my heart.

The Love Of God is Greater Far / Oh How He Loves Me (I Have A Friend A Precious A Friend)

The song The Love of God is Greater Far, describes beautifully His love and all the metaphors used explore the depth, height and breadth of his love.

Oh How He Loves Me, Like the previous song, is a reflection on His love and how this draws me close and I feel a closeness to Him.

Jesus Shall Lead Me (Where He Shall Lead Me) / I Will Guide Thee With Mine Eye / Guide Me Oh Thou Great Jehovah

These three songs are about God's guidance in daily life. I am asking for, and reminding myself, that he is the one who is looking after my life, so I can rest under his guidance.