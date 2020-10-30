HAIR THE MUSICAL (IN CONCERT) to Perform Two Shows at the London Palladium and Two at the Southampton Mayflower

The cast features Aimie Atkinson, Matt Croke, Lucie Jones, Luke Bayer, Jordan Luke Gage, Grace Mouat, Nicole Raquel Dennis, and Layton Williams.

Following a sell-out run as part of The Turbine on the Jetty season, Hair The Musical (In Concert), directed by Arlene Phillips, will be at the London Palladium on Monday 16 November, for two performances only, before two performances at the Southampton Mayflower on the 19 & 20 November.

Hair The Musical (In Concert) has book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, music by Galt MacDermot, musical direction by Paul Schofield, design by David Shields, lighting design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Dan Samson. Hair The Musical will once again be directed by Arlene Phillips.

The cast are Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SiX), Matt Croke (Aladdin, Funny Girl), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Legally Blonde), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out Of Hell and & Juliet), Grace Mouat (SiX and & Juliet) Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress) and Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Rent).

The American tribal love rock musical Hair celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. In this specially produced concert version, get ready to groove to an infectiously energetic rock beat with songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Hair," "I Got Life," and "Let The Sun Shine." Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, Hair remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

The Turbine Theatres reopens its doors with its first ever adult pantomime, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball. This hilarious panto has been written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, and is being directed by Lizzy Connolly.

The cast are Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Rufus Hound, Debbie Kurup, Scott Paige, Sean Parkins and Daisy Wood Davis.

Prepare to have your Christmas socks blown off with this all-star cast, celebrating theatre at its naughtiest. Glittery anti-bac will be at hand, and we promise to get home before midnight.

Please note: This is not for the faint hearted or those easily offended by smut.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You