Guests For WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 2 Include Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Simon Callow, and More

Park Theatre has today announced the full line up of almost 40 celebrities who will take to the Park200 stage this February and March - completely unrehearsed - to play the Inspector in a farcical whodunnit. Each night will see a different actor, presenter, musician or comedian having their lines fed to them via earpiece as they attempt to crack the case of a stolen diamond. First announced in November, the initial line up has been expanded to include Simon Callow, Ian McKellen, Mark Gatiss and Emma Thompson amongst others. Who will perform on any given night is a closely guarded secret and will only be revealed when the curtain goes up.

Every performance features the voices of Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry, and the confirmed in person guest performer rosta (in alphabetical order) is: Gillian Anderson, Clive Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Callow, Michelle Collins, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, David Haig, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Suranne Jones, Paterson Joseph, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Maureen Lipman, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Jason Manford, Stephen Mangan, Tim McInnerny, Ian McKellen, David Mitchell, Neil Morrissey, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sue Perkins, Clarke Peters, Tony Robinson, Hugo Speer, Meera Syal, Emma Thompson, Tim Vine, Johnny Vegas, and Bradley Walsh.

A luxury cruise far from civilisation, an impending storm and poison aplenty. When a diamond is stolen and the bodies start to pile up, the clock starts ticking for our illustrious Inspector. Can they finally bring the elusive Crimson Hand to justice? With murder, blackmail and inflatable parrots, this murder mystery spoof has one hell of a twist. And no one's called Oliver.

The first Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] in 2019 saw incredible spontaneous moments including a moustachioed Gillian Anderson, Ronan Keating breaking into song and Gyles Brandreth ad-libbing in Hungarian.

Writer and Director Jez Bond said "Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] was such a success in 2019, we felt it was only right to bring back the concept; with an utterly new script. The support we have had from some of the very biggest names in film, TV, music and theatre has absolutely blown us away and we're delighted and honoured to see a huge number of returning Inspectors as well as the terrific new ones who have come on board."

Following the show, the audience will be given the chance to ask the celebrity questions about what they've just seen. Audiences can also win the chance to perform on stage with the mystery celebrity guest by entering a Â£10 ballot to play a small (but vital!) speaking role in the show. Entry available when booking ticket or via the box office after tickets are purchased.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eight years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, five Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.

Standard tickets Â£44 - Â£85, Â£10 Standing tickets released at 10am on the day of the performance via web and phone only. www.parktheatre.co.uk | 020 7870 6876*

* Telephone booking fee: 10% capped at Â£2.50 per ticket