Guest Blog: Why We Will Do Writing Courses Until We Die! Writers Maddie Rice & Tom Machell on The Value of Their New Courses at Guildhall

'It takes so much to complete something – even when you have completed it, you hate it.'
POPULAR
Writing is hard, it is. It takes so much to complete something – even when you have completed it, you hate it. Then you love it, then you hate it again, and then you love it (sort of). Then you send it to a friend to read, and then you wait, then you chase, and then you wait again… you get the idea.
We've come up with a solution to help deal with the constant anxiety – surround yourself with other people in the same position. It is a lonely profession, so any opportunity to express and discuss your inner turmoils and character arcs is great. This is why we will do writing courses until we die.
There are so many good things that come from writing courses,
When we were both writing our first plays, we couldn’t find a course that enabled us to explore and fail in a safe space – a course where we could hear professional actors read our work out loud. A course that made us accountable and gave us those all-important deadlines. So we created one and have now had four cohorts of Creative Writing for Performance Level 1 students at Guildhall.
We are very excited because, for the first time ever, we're offering a Level 2 version of this course for the more seasoned writer. Perhaps you have written before? Maybe you have that draft in the drawer that you would love to work on again, but you aren't sure where to go next with it? Or perhaps you are newer to the writing world and have had some experience but want to explore further in a safe environment. Then come join us for seven weeks.
In the time we have run this course, we have seen several pieces of work move forward and develop into professional productions. We can't wait to see what you bring to the table. So come join us and adopt the mantra that doing writing courses until we die is the only way of dealing with the highs and lows of being a writer.
Maddie Rice and Tom Machell lead Creative Writing for Live Performance, Level 2 at Guildhall School this autumn. Find out more via Guildhall School’s website
Photo Credits: Tom Machell - Pip, Maddie Rice - Michael Shelford
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You