Guest Blog: 'Fringe Theatre is a Vital Part of the Theatre Ecosystem': Artistic Director Suzann McClean on the Return of Peckham Fringe

Imagine theatre land without the fringe. A world where only mainstream, established productions dominate the stage, leaving no room for the daring, the unconventional, and the underrepresented voices. Imagine the prospect of stripping away the vibrant tapestry of creativity that makes our arts scene so brilliantly unique.

Fringe theatre is not just a side note or a small addition to the grandeur of the West End. It is a vital and vibrant part of the theatre ecosystem. Yet, it is facing immense challenges in the current climate of severe funding cuts, and sadly, festivals that provide a platform for diverse voices are the casualties of these cuts.

Peckham Fringe is holding on in there and shining bright as an important beacon of hope. It has to, because we have to encourage the innovation that shapes culture. If artists don’t have spaces to create and connect with the world in real-time, it’s going to have a devastating effect on the cultural scene in the long run.

Fringe festivals are the birthplace of risk-taking and innovation, giving rise to groundbreaking forms of artistic expression. They offer a refreshing alternative to the traditional commercial runs, allowing artists to address current social and political events as they unfold. It's a direct line of communication between artists and the world, creating a unique space where theatre becomes a powerful voice for change. For those shows that make their way into the mainstream, they shape our culture in ways we couldn't even imagine. This is why we must fight tooth and nail to preserve the Fringe.

Over the years Peckham Fringe has pushed boundaries and amplified voices representative of all corners of our society. We have witnessed many shows and artists from our festival transfer to other theatres. Proof of the quality of work that is nurtured and celebrated at Theatre Peckham.

Sunny Side Up, the critically acclaimed play by Peckham’s own David Alade, had its first staging in Peckham Fringe in 2022. This May, it will be staged at the Soho Theatre. It’s a lyrical performance piece that tells the story of a young person navigating their world alongside their parent’s journey with cancer. It is a powerful and impactful production that has received rave reviews. Without the support of Fringe festivals like Peckham Fringe, innovative and underrepresented voices like this would remain on the page in a pile of disregarded scripts.

But here's the thing: the biggest support that these artists need is a ticket-buying audience. Artists give so much of themselves and rely on their box office sales to keep going. At Theatre Peckham, we have a sliding percentage system, so the more tickets sold, the higher the percentage the artists receive. By attending Peckham Fringe, you are not just an audience member; you are an integral part of sustaining the creativity and innovation of these artists.

We cannot underestimate the significance of supporting fringe festivals. They are the lifeblood of creativity, the nurturing ground for new voices and the driving force behind keeping London as a world destination for theatre. It is an honour for me to be a part of making this festival happen. Theatre has personally taught me so much about the world, its people and their diverse stories. It serves as a transformative art form, offering a window into various cultures where voices can be heard and understood. Theatre is an endless source of entertainment and joy, bringing people together and creating shared experiences.

So, now more than ever, Fringe festivals are of utmost importance, and it’s now up to our audiences to be the true champions for these talented artists. I invite people to play their part to protect these irreplaceable festivals and ensure the Fringe continues to inspire and captivate us for years to come.

Peckham Fringe runs at Theatre Peckham from 1 May - 8 June