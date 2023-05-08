Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

The brand new album, Kings & Queens, is out on 12 May

By:
With my upcoming album Kings & Queens, I really wanted to make something that I would listen to musically. I wanted to record songs I would play in my car; music that I would play and hear on the radio; that was really important and I think we've done that.

The album's title track is the latest single to be released from Kings & Queens. The Royals have always been quite a big part of my performing life, performing at events like the Festival of Remembrance, the Royal Variety show and the Queens Jubilee.

I sang for Princess Catherine when she was the Duchess of Cornwall, at a naming ceremony of a new cruise line and she was just delightful. I also got to meet King Charles at the Royal Variety Performance and he was so wonderful. Those moments I cherish, so this song (and the album!) definitely is a nod to what's very poignant right now, especially with The Coronation and reign of a new monarch. And of course, my connection with Sir Brian May of Queen; he's just been knighted which is wonderful.

In terms of my musical creative process, I think I've always been an interpreter of music. I like to feel that I can connect with people and audiences. It's what I've done my whole life. And now even more so through my own music. That was why this album was important; it is music that I enjoy and has messages from me. Mike Stevens, the Producer on this album, was a dream to work with having produced people like Annie Lennox and Gary Barlow in the past. I was definitely in safe hands. It was a dream to work with him and he made me feel confident, and I think we brought something new to life.

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For MayI can't wait to perform this entire album live for the first time at the Adelphi Theatre on the 16 May. It's always a little scary performing your own songs to people. However, I have such an amazing and supportive fan base and community. I know they are going to love it. I have some surprises up my sleeve, and an incredible choir joining us! Of course I'll be performing a few songs which people know and love. I have a special guest too, and, of course, the band who are just incredible.

Because I'm with my band and other performers, I never really feel alone on stage, even when I'm performing my solo shows. It's a team effort really and that's what I love about performing in theatre and in live shows. It's always about the entire company. It's also a chance for me to interact with an audience. I love being myself and chatting to them and hearing their responses. I like the freedom in my own shows there's nothing to hide behind and it really is just me singing songs and telling stories, I can't wait.

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For MayPerforming music has always been a part of my life. I don't remember a time when it wasn't. It was always a natural progression. I was always going to be on a stage performing or connecting with people in some way. I love that I have variety in my life and get to experience lots of different events, such as in a studio, in a theatre, on the radio, writing books. It goes on and I love it and I'm grateful that I get to do it.

In terms of future projects, after the album is released, I think we are going to look for some more dates to perform. I'm also going to be in Stafford over the summer performing in my first Shakespeare play, A Midsummer Night's Dream playing the role of the Titania. I'm nervous but very excited; it's going to be a challenge, but that's what I love!

Kerry's UK Tour Dates are:

14 May Salford The Lowry

15 May Birmingham Town Hall

16 May London Adelphi

Tickets for Kerry's UK tour are available via See Tickets, Ticketmaster and venue box offices.

Photo Credits: Matt Crockett



