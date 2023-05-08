Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

With my upcoming album Kings & Queens, I really wanted to make something that I would listen to musically. I wanted to record songs I would play in my car; music that I would play and hear on the radio; that was really important and I think we've done that.

The album's title track is the latest single to be released from Kings & Queens. The Royals have always been quite a big part of my performing life, performing at events like the Festival of Remembrance, the Royal Variety show and the Queens Jubilee.

I sang for Princess Catherine when she was the Duchess of Cornwall, at a naming ceremony of a new cruise line and she was just delightful. I also got to meet King Charles at the Royal Variety Performance and he was so wonderful. Those moments I cherish, so this song (and the album!) definitely is a nod to what's very poignant right now, especially with The Coronation and reign of a new monarch. And of course, my connection with Sir Brian May of Queen; he's just been knighted which is wonderful.

In terms of my musical creative process, I think I've always been an interpreter of music. I like to feel that I can connect with people and audiences. It's what I've done my whole life. And now even more so through my own music. That was why this album was important; it is music that I enjoy and has messages from me. Mike Stevens, the Producer on this album, was a dream to work with having produced people like Annie Lennox and Gary Barlow in the past. I was definitely in safe hands. It was a dream to work with him and he made me feel confident, and I think we brought something new to life.

I can't wait to perform this entire album live for the first time at the Adelphi Theatre on the 16 May. It's always a little scary performing your own songs to people. However, I have such an amazing and supportive fan base and community. I know they are going to love it. I have some surprises up my sleeve, and an incredible choir joining us! Of course I'll be performing a few songs which people know and love. I have a special guest too, and, of course, the band who are just incredible.

Because I'm with my band and other performers, I never really feel alone on stage, even when I'm performing my solo shows. It's a team effort really and that's what I love about performing in theatre and in live shows. It's always about the entire company. It's also a chance for me to interact with an audience. I love being myself and chatting to them and hearing their responses. I like the freedom in my own shows there's nothing to hide behind and it really is just me singing songs and telling stories, I can't wait.

Performing music has always been a part of my life. I don't remember a time when it wasn't. It was always a natural progression. I was always going to be on a stage performing or connecting with people in some way. I love that I have variety in my life and get to experience lots of different events, such as in a studio, in a theatre, on the radio, writing books. It goes on and I love it and I'm grateful that I get to do it.

In terms of future projects, after the album is released, I think we are going to look for some more dates to perform. I'm also going to be in Stafford over the summer performing in my first Shakespeare play, A Midsummer Night's Dream playing the role of the Titania. I'm nervous but very excited; it's going to be a challenge, but that's what I love!

Kerry's UK Tour Dates are:

14 May Salford The Lowry

15 May Birmingham Town Hall

16 May London Adelphi

Tickets for Kerry's UK tour are available via See Tickets, Ticketmaster and venue box offices.

Photo Credits: Matt Crockett