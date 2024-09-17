Guest Blog: 'It's a Way to Escape the Outside World': Performer Mary Bridget Davies on A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a kid, I had always dreamed of being a Broadway performer. From the time I started dance classes at three years old and then finally entering vocal competition at 11, I was hooked.

I began StageCrafters in high school starring in the musicals and also performing summer stock and taking classes outside of my regular high school classes. Another audition landed me in the touring company of Hoctor's Dance Caravan where the ensemble and I assisted Broadway legends in master classes and performed at competitions. After that, I auditioned for and secured a role in Cleveland's premiere. Improvisational comedy company which led me to work svene study at Second City Cleveland and improv at Second City Chicago.

My love for live music took over and I began studying under the tutelage of some of Cleveland’s blues legends and fronting my own band. Why am I telling you all of this? Because I managed to arrive in New York City, starring in a Broadway show about the Queen of Rock and Roll, Janis Joplin!

Mary Bridget Davies in A Night With Janis Joplin

All of those paths that diverged and then overlapped were all preparing me to land my favorite gig, honouring one of my heroes. A Night with Janis Joplin (which I will affectionately be referring to as ANWJJ for the remainder of this blog) is not a traditional musical.

Nor is it a Jukebox musical, technically. It's its own animal. Live musicians on stage. A dynamic cast of women who portray Janis's musical influences. All powerful and important women of colour, celebrated all night long and then me, your emcee as Janis Joplin, blasting through her catalogue for a run time of two hours and twenty minutes, including the intermission. In such manufactured times of auto tune and slick production values, what you get with ANWJJ is authenticity. The cornerstone of Janis's world.

Her famous quote "Don't compromise yourself. You're all you've got." is the credo of the show. Every night we go out there and swing for the fences to make you FEEL something.

Mary Bridget Davies in A Night With Janis Joplin

The set serves as many different scenarios but primarily that of a gig. Live musicians front and centre. A multimedia backdrop to enhance the story. Janis guides you through her musically discoveries with the influences often performing their original version of a certain number and then Janis putting her modern spin on it.

Although you are learning about Janis as the night progresses, we don't wallow in the tragedy of her death. It's a way to escape the outside world for a couple of hours and leave feeling fulfilled. Maybe you'll want to scream sing at the top of your lungs all the way home. Maybe you will dive in to learn more about Janis and her influences.

What I DO hope is that you have a good time because we bring the house down every night. This isn't an impersonation show, it's an experience. Oh yeah... and it's loud. I hope to see your beautiful face in the crowd soon. Yes. We can see you!

Read out review of A Night With Janis Joplin here.

A Night With Janis Joplin is at the Peacock Theatre until 28 September

Production Photo Credits: Danny Kaan

Comments