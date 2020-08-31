Guest Blog: Hugh Wooldridge On RIVERSIDE READS

Streaming new plays around the world

Just over five weeks ago, I offered the Riverside Studios Interim Creative Director, Rachel Tackley, a series of new play readings at Riverside Studios - the much-loved London venue in west London which had recently reopened after a major refurbishment. For memories of the old Riverside Studios, please look here.

Then Covid struck and the world held its breath.

After watching so many Zoom quizzes, chats and the BBC's Staged, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant, it seemed to me that once buildings were allowed to reopen we might be able to capture our readings of new plays in London and stream them live around the world. From a small, socially distant, local audience live in the theatre to a global market via Zoom.

Not only will the actors' and writers' pals get to cheer on the work, I earnestly hope that various producers might eavesdrop and find a production they wish to take on, commercially. So Riverside Reads would be a true shop window for all.

Although I have been producing and directing large scale events for the past 20 years, I started as a theatre director directing new plays. I have been slowly collecting writers and scripts for that day when a friendly producer asks, asks "Have you anything you would like to direct?".

I have. From the first play by a young author, to plays written by well-established titans of the theatre.

Since, to me, the author and their words are the most important factor of theatre, I wanted to host a season of new plays. Plays that deserve a commercial home. And since I work a great deal in the US, I have collected numerous scripts from there that I have felt deserved a greater audience.

I currently have 12 scripts waiting in the wings for a production, and now others are arriving. So if there is an audience for what we are offering, I hope we might become a semi-permanent fixture. A producer's shop window. It is a big IF.

The first two plays we have announced are by young American writers: Carey Crim and The Last Broadcast, and Megan Van Dusen and Scattered. Carey is wonderfully experienced, and her work is becoming more and more produced. Scattered is Megan's first play. Both plays are inherently commercial. For, say, Hampstead and the Almeida in the UK; for, say, The Public Theatre and the Manhattan Theatre Club in the US. And then, who knows?

In a time of such worldwide unhappiness in the theatre profession, it is important to me that everyone is paid. Over the past few months, people have been watching so many programmes on TV and online for free. People have got out of the habit of paying artistes and technicians for their entertainment. I hope Riverside Reads may gently readdresses that. Just a few pounds or dollars for four hours' entertainment will make all the difference to those involved.

And I really hope that someone watching sees the merits of the plays we are offering. Each of the authors are so talented and deserve a wider audience.

Yesterday, I sat in a room with actors and technicians for the first time in six months. It was good to be back. And we smiled at each other - the smile of those who have survived.

Having met in advance on each preceding Sunday, Riverside Reads will be reading a new play - and discussing it afterwards with the author (The Last Broadcast on Tuesday will be with Carey Crim in New York, the actors and director in London), on the first Tuesday of every month.

Please come and join us - you will be so welcome. And if you have ever wanted to ask a question of the writer, the actors or the director, now's your chance.

In an age of mass production, Riverside Reads is tailor-made for you.

Riverside Reads begins on 1 September. Find out more at www.riversidereads.com

