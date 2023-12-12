Gingerline's THE GRAND EXPEDITION: THE INCREDIBLE EDIBLE JOURNEY: Tickets Now on Sale!

Click Here , pioneers of the underground, immersive dining scene, will celebrate their homecoming and first show in London since 2019 with The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey, opening in February 2024 in an undisclosed central London location.

Promising to wow audiences both new and old, Gingerline’s highly anticipated return will see the immersive dining OG’s build upon one of their most beloved productions – The Grand Expedition – where guests will be taken on a whole new culinary journey around the world, in a 100-minute dining extravaganza that is bigger and better than ever before. New for 2024, the updated production will captivate the senses and satisfy the most curious of minds with a set of fresh destinations, alongside a completely unique menu of enticing dishes, daring circus acts and exquisite choreography; all showcased in an enchanting, yet-to-be-revealed venue.

In true Gingerline style, aeronauts will be taken on an incredible, edible journey in this boundary-pushing adventure that is guaranteed to stir the soul, seize the senses and delight with its divine culinary inventions. Set within a fleet of breath-taking hot air balloons, guests will be transported across the globe touching down in far-flung destinations where guests will take in impressive new scenes, storylines, circus acrobatics and puppetry for an all-encompassing experience. In keeping with the mystery that Gingerline is known and loved for, guests will not be privy to the countries they will visit ahead of attending The Grand Expedition making it a true delight for the adventurers among us. Previous productions have included travels to the likes of Brazil, Russia and Japan.

The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey will combine truly impressive immersive design with a mouth-watering menu of four plus courses, innovative cocktails and an otherworldly storyline for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience. Throughout the experience, the use of animated projections will create a genuine impression of floating and movement coupled with rhymes, riddles, extravagant dance pieces and audience interaction.

As the aeronauts arrive at each destination, dancers will present an introductory performance centred around each destination’s culture before serving an ingenious and delicious dish designed by Executive Chef, Jenny McNeill. Guests can expect to have their tastebuds tantalised as they journey across the globe, tasting dishes inspired by the destinations in which they land, all expertly crafted and thoughtfully designed to deliver the ultimate dining experience.

Previous iterations of The Grand Expedition have included dishes such as tea smoked salmon with matcha & miso dash broth (Japan); fresh cheese & potato pelmini with borscht ketchup (Siberia) and a Victorian picnic (1800s Greenwich) – what will be on the menu this time is anyone’s guess and that’s all part of the fun!

Throughout the evening, guests will be invited to leave their tables and participate in gentle immersive games that bring the experience’s different customs and cultures to life. In creating the Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey, Gingerline has collaborated with a host of truly impressive creators, artists and performers including artistic and creative director, Jack Horner, who will be choreographing the show’s puppetry and circus content. With over 20 years of experience working on stage and screen, Jack has worked on numerous world-renowned stages and shows including Cirque Du Soleil, Frozen the Musical and Beauty & the Beast.

Creative Producer and Co-Founder of Gingerline, Suz Mountfort, comments: “We are beyond excited to be returning to London next year for our homecoming production. Having been away for four years, it will be incredible to show everyone what we’ve been working on and how we have reimagined our beloved production, The Grand Expedition, for audiences both new and longstanding to enjoy.”

Two-time award winners, Gingerline’s Grand Expedition won the Shanghai BACAO BEST AWARDS 2021, Modern Entertainment Experience of the Year, Shanghai and in 2022 won the BANG AWARDS for the Best Creative Entertainment, Shanghai. They are known for combining gastronomic artistry with elaborate immersive set design, multimedia story-telling and theatrical performance, creating out of this world experiences that have amassed a cult following.

The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey will serve an experiential four plus course menu woven into a 100-minute interactive and immersive experience. Tickets are available in standard and VIP options and start from £120 per person (standard tickets).