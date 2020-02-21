Giles Terera Will Lead SAMMY, the Sammy Davis Jr. Musical in the West End This Summer

Giles Terera will lead the upcoming Sammy Davis, Jr. musical, titled Sammy!

According to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail, the musical is written by Leslie Bricusse, and will be directed by Clarke Peters. It will play the Lyric Hammersmith beginning in late July.

Further casting and details are to be announced.

According to a previous BroadwayWorld article about a workshop of the musical, Sammy Davis Jr. recorded more than 60 songs written by Leslie Bricusse, including his only No.1 hit, "The Candy Man."

The musical will feature new work by Bricusse and stand-out numbers from the Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley songbook, including; "What Kind of Fool Am I?" "Feeling Good", "Who Can I Turn To?" and "The Candy Man Can". Mike Dixon will be the musical supervisor.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You