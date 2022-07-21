Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Get Tickets From £18 For Olivier Nominated Play CRUISE

The show runs for four weeks only

Jul. 21, 2022  
February 29th, 1988. Soho, London.

'A tour de force, the toast of the town' ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (The Telegraph)

Following rave reviews, the 2022 Olivier Nominated Cruise returns to the West End for a strictly limited run.

Cruise is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on Earth.

When Michael is diagnosed with HIV in 1984, he's told he'll have four years to live. So, with the clock ticking, he and his partner, Dave, decide to sell their house, flog the car, spend everything they have and party like it's the last days of Rome.

On the last night of his four year countdown - the 29th February, 1988 - Michael decides to go out with a bang. He puts on his favourite jacket, heads for Soho, and embarks on a long night of farewells. He dances, sings, and says yes to everything and everyone. Then, with all his affairs taken care of, Michael promptly... survives.

Based on a true story and centred on one night in Soho, Cruise is a celebration of queer culture; a kaleidoscopic musical and spoken word tribute to the veterans of the AIDs crisis; an urgent piece of theatre, with an irresistible 80s soundtrack, which will make you laugh, cry, and which inspires us all to live every day as if it's our last.

