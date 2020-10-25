Get All The Latest Updates With Our 2020 Olivier Awards Live Blog!

Check out the big winners from this year's plays and musicals

Even coronavirus can't stop the Olivier Awards ceremony - today is the day we've all been waiting for since its postponement back in April, as all the winners are finally revealed to the world.

Join me later this evening for reactions, helpful reminders of the shows up for awards, and lots more fun besides.

A selection of winners will be announced in a 'pre-show' stream on the Official London Theatre YouTube channel from 9.30pm, before transferring to ITV at 10.20pm for the rest of the awards (viewers outside the UK can stay on YouTube to watch the whole thing).

More to come...

