Video: Meet the Worst Witches in the West End!

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went backstage at the Vaudeville Theatre to find out what it takes to be the worst witch in the West End!



Following a hugely successful nationwide tour, Emma Reeves' stage adaptation of Jill Murphy's The Worst Witch opened at the Vaudeville Theatre on the 24 July and runs until 8 September.



Watch the video below to find out how to make your very own laughing potion and create the perfect cat puppet!

The Worst Witch is the story of an ordinary girl who finds herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches.

Accident-prone Mildred Hubble and her fellow pupils leave a trail of mayhem behind them as they find themselves at the centre of a battle that's being fought for their future.

Featuring Jill Murphy's much-loved characters, the production includes original songs, music, magic and a dose of Mildred's unique brand of utter pandemonium!

The Worst Witch is at the Vaudeville Theatre until 8 September





