GODSPELL Off-West End Production Revival Postponed

Godspell will play at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre from May 12 - 29th 2021

An electrifying new revival of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's hit musical Godspell will be performed at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre in Walthamstow for a three week run from May 12th - 29th 2021, following a postponement from its planned summer 2020 schedule. This fully staged show will use the latest revisions and stunning new orchestrations featured in the critically acclaimed 2012 Broadway Revival.

Godspell will be the second musical produced by Brendan Matthew, Laurel Dougall and Laura Hyde for CR8TRACT Theatre, a new theatre company based in South East London. Directed by artistic director Brendan Matthew (My Land's Shore, Gregorian, Guy - the Musical), the production features choreography by co-founder Laura Hyde (Bark - the Musical, Two Gentlemen of Verona) and Connor Lewis (Matilda, Once On This Island), with musical direction by Benjamin Levy (The World Goes Round, BBC Children in Need, West End Misfits - The Other Palace), associate direction by Ashen Gupta, set design by Justin Williams (Brooklyn and Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens) and costume design by Amelia Brightman.

This production marks the 50th anniversary of the original Off-Broadway show, which opened on May 17th 1971. Recent productions have included a one night concert performance by the British Theatre Academy at the Cadogan Hall and more recently a highly popular online streamed concert version celebrating the anniversary of the original production, produced by the Hope Mill Theatre. It has also enjoyed great success Off-West End with notable productions playing at the Union Theatre and again at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre ten years ago.

Godspell, famous for its thrilling upbeat rock gospel score by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Rags, Pippin and Children of Eden), featuring such songs as 'Day by Day', 'All Good Gifts' and 'Beautiful City', was the collaborative creation of a group of Carnegie Mellon University students led by director and original writer John-Michael Tebelak in the early 1970s before it flourished into a critically revered world phenomenon with productions on and off Broadway, in London, Canada, Australia, Mexico City and more recently Brazil. The musical was released as a movie in 1973, starring Victor Garber as Jesus and David Haskell as Judas/John the Baptist.

Based on stories and parables from the Gospel of Matthew, the musical follows the last week of Jesus' life prior to his crucifixion as he tries to teach a lost community of disciples the concepts of trust, pure love, hope, compassion and friendship in order to build a brighter future.

Godspell will play at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre from May 12 - 29th 2021 with performances from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by booking online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/cr8tract-theatre-company or via the company website www.cr8tracttheatre.com.

Godspell is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. and supplied by Music Theatre International, New York.

