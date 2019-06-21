GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Returns to the West End

The critically-acclaimed hit Girl from the North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is to play at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End for a limited season from 10 December 2019 to 1 February 2020. Girl from the North Country opens in the West End following a run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto, opening 28 September 2019, and prior to the Broadway production opening in March 2020 at The Belasco Theatre.

The full cast for Girl from the North Country at the Gielgud Theatre includes Daniel Bailey (Ensemble), Colin Bates (Gene Laine), Katie Brayben (Elizabeth Laine), Anna Jane Casey (Mrs Burke), Nicholle Cherrie (Ensemble), David Ganly (Mr Burke), Simon Gordon (Ensemble), Steffan Harri (Elias Burke), David Haydn (Ensemble), Rachel John (Mrs Neilsen), Sidney Kean (Mr Perry), Finbar Lynch (Reverend Marlowe), Donald Sage Mackay (Nick Laine), Gloria Obianyo (Marianne), Ferdy Roberts (Dr Walker), Wendy Somerville (Ensemble), Gemma Sutton (Katherine Draper), Shaq Taylor (Joe Scott) and Alan Vicary (Ensemble).

Girl from the North Country opened at The Old Vic in July 2017 to huge critical acclaim and playing to sold out audiences. It transferred to the Noël Coward Theatre in December 2017 and won the 2018 Olivier Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical as well as being nominated in the Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best Actor in a Musical categories. The production went on to have a sold out run at The Public Theater, New York in 2018. Girl from the North Country opens at the Gielgud Theatre following a run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto, from 28 September to 24 November 2019. The Broadway production will open on 5 March 2020, with previews from 7 February, at The Belasco Theatre. Casting for the Broadway production is to be announced.

1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty.

Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.

Girl from the North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.

Girl from the North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment UK, David Mirvish and The Old Vic

Box office number: 0844 482 5151 *Calls to Delfont Mackintosh Theatres 0844 numbers cost 7 pence per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

Website: www.girlfromthenorthcountry.london





