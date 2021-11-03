GHOST WALK Will Premiere At Broadgate, London, Starring Juliet Stevenson

GHOST WALK is a site-specific, digital audio show for the streets of City of London, playable on audience's smartphones.

Created by multi-award-winning POLTERGEIST THEATRE, star casting includes Juliet Stevenson, Lydia West, Adam Buxton, Paterson Joseph, Nina Wadia & Tanya Reynolds, and original music by Alice Boyd.

Co-Produced by New Diorama Theatre, supported by British Land and Arts Council England, this interactive comedy is the first public event launched by NDT Broadgate.

Acclaimed theatre company Poltergeist (Lights Over Tesco Car Park, Art Heist) return to London this December with GHOST WALK, a genre-bending audio walk. Download the app, plug in your headphones, and track down a host of hilarious ghosts lurking in the alleyways of City of London.

Collaborating with sound mapping app developers Echoes, Ghost Walk is a site-specific audio show, turning audience smartphones into ghost detectors. Launched through a 3-day live event in Broadgate, City of London (9th - 11th December), with tickets available now, the GHOST WALK app will then be available to download for free into Spring 2022.

The all-star cast is led by Olivier-winner Juliet Stevenson (The Doctor, Mary Stuart). It also stars Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast, The Adam and Joe Show), Lydia West (It's a Sin, Years and Years), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education, Emma), Nina Wadia (The Outlaws, Goodness Gracious Me), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers), David Mumeni (Dead Pixels, Stath Lets Flats), and introducing Ivo and Zac Stimpson. The cast is rounded off by Poltergeist company members Rosa Garland and Will Spence.

Alice Boyd is Composer and Sound Designer for this audio experience, and Jack Bradfield is Director and Lead Writer. The piece is co-written by Rosa Garland and Will Spence, with visual design by Shankho Chaudhuri, and produced by Emily Davis.

Ghost Walk is powered by Echoes (https://echoes.xyz/), and is a co-production with New Diorama Theatre. Supported by British Land, Arts Council England, and with thanks to the Pound Corsham.

Juliet Stevenson said: "I have so loved my involvement with this unique project, and with Jack and all those who have collaborated on it. So exciting to be part of a team who are creating a new form, and to feel the originality of it. It's going to be such an immersive, fun, and fascinating experience for those who participate. Using the state-of-the-art technology of Now to explore and reveal the fascinating history of London's Then. Can't wait to be a punter myself and take the walk with the garrulous ghouls and ghosties in the City.

For tickets for the live event 9-11 December and more information go to: https://newdiorama.com/whats-on/ghost-walk