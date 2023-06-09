Full Schedule and Presenters Revealed For West End LIVE 2023

With only a week to go until West End LIVE, the final details have been revealed for this free annual showcase, celebrating the best of London's musicals. Produced by Westminster City Council, in partnership with Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005 for theatre fans across the country and further afield.

This year's presenting team is made up of powerhouse West End performers. On the Saturday, Tim Mahendran (& Juliet) and Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), will be hosting. They will also be part of a sneak preview of new production The Time Travellers Wife The Musical the following day. On the Sunday, presenters will be industry legends Trevor Dion Nicholas, who will take his final bow as George Washington in Hamilton on 17 June, and Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker.

West End LIVE are delighted to add the following exciting new productions to slots across the weekend. Audiences can expect preview performances from Annie Get Your Gun, Babies The Musical, Divas, The Little Big Things, Lizzie The Musical and Ride. Plus, Treason and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be returning to the West End Live stage.

These shows are joined by special performances from vocal quartet G4 and rock trio Vocal Xtr3me, plus West End stars Leanne Jones, Lucie Jones and Khiyon Hursey, with Westway Music hosting a special slot from their exciting roster of theatre performers.

These shows join the jam-packed line-up of all West End favourites, including 42nd Street, Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Aspects Of Love, Back To The Future The Musical, La Bamba!, The Barricade Boys, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, Crazy For You, Death Note: The Musical, Disney's Frozen, Glory Ride, Grease The Musical, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Jersey Boys, Disney's The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, RSC's Matilda The Musical, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: The Show With Balls!, Roles We'll Never Play, Six, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop, Tarantino Live, Then, Now & Next, The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, We Will Rock You, Wicked and The Wizard Of Oz.

Official London Theatre will be backstage throughout the West End LIVE weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content across our social channels.

West End LIVE remains free as in previous years. The event will be BSL interpreted by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.