Full Schedule and Presenters Revealed For West End LIVE 2023

The event runs Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 June.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

Full Schedule and Presenters Revealed For West End LIVE 2023

Full Schedule and Presenters Revealed For West End LIVE 2023

With only a week to go until West End LIVE, the final details have been revealed for this free annual showcase, celebrating the best of London's musicals. Produced by Westminster City Council, in partnership with Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005 for theatre fans across the country and further afield.

This year's presenting team is made up of powerhouse West End performers. On the Saturday, Tim Mahendran (& Juliet) and Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), will be hosting. They will also be part of a sneak preview of new production The Time Travellers Wife The Musical the following day. On the Sunday, presenters will be industry legends Trevor Dion Nicholas, who will take his final bow as George Washington in Hamilton on 17 June, and Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker.

West End LIVE are delighted to add the following exciting new productions to slots across the weekend. Audiences can expect preview performances from Annie Get Your Gun, Babies The Musical, Divas, The Little Big Things, Lizzie The Musical and Ride. Plus, Treason and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be returning to the West End Live stage.

These shows are joined by special performances from vocal quartet G4 and rock trio Vocal Xtr3me, plus West End stars Leanne Jones, Lucie Jones and Khiyon Hursey, with Westway Music hosting a special slot from their exciting roster of theatre performers.

These shows join the jam-packed line-up of all West End favourites, including 42nd Street, Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Aspects Of Love, Back To The Future The Musical, La Bamba!, The Barricade Boys, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, Crazy For You, Death Note: The Musical, Disney's Frozen, Glory Ride, Grease The Musical, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Jersey Boys, Disney's The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, RSC's Matilda The Musical, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: The Show With Balls!, Roles We'll Never Play, Six, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop, Tarantino Live, Then, Now & Next, The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, We Will Rock You, Wicked and The Wizard Of Oz.

Official London Theatre will be backstage throughout the West End LIVE weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content across our social channels.

West End LIVE remains free as in previous years. The event will be BSL interpreted by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Other Palace Reveals Dates and Lineup For MAKING A MUSICAL Podcast Photo
The Other Palace Reveals Dates and Lineup For MAKING A MUSICAL Podcast

The Other Palace has announced the dates and musicals featured on each episode of Season 3 of Making a Musical: The Future of British Musical Theatre. Featuring music and exclusive interviews with the writers, the relaunched podcast is curated and hosted by director Alex Jackson and The Other Palace Programme Manager, Kiki Stevenson.

2
Raymond Coulthard and Hannah Morrish Join Tracy-Ann Oberman in THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 Photo
Raymond Coulthard and Hannah Morrish Join Tracy-Ann Oberman in THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 UK Tour

Casting has been announced for a ground-breaking new production which transports one of Shakespeare’s most enduring classics to 1930’s Britain – The Merchant of Venice 1936 - which will embark on a UK tour this Autumn, beginning at the RSC’s Swan Theatre from Thursday 21 September. 

3
Ivo Van Hoves Production of A LITTLE LIFE Will Be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK and Eu Photo
Ivo Van Hove's Production of A LITTLE LIFE Will Be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK and Europe

 Ivo van Hove's English language première of Hanya Yanagihara's critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, comes to cinemas across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023.

4
Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey Join The Cast Of THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace Photo
Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey Join The Cast Of THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace

Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey will play Henry's parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser, in the world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You