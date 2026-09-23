Full Cast Set for THE REVLON GIRL at Park Theatre

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The cast has been revealed for the Olivier-Award winning play, The Revlon Girl, which returns to its original home at the Finsbury Park venue from 26 October to 14 November.

The cast is Antonia Kinlay (Bad Jews, Theatre Royal Haymarket and UK Tour; The Suicide, National Theatre) as “Revlon” Mirain Haf Roberts (Truth or Dare, Theatr Clywd; Double Drop, Dirty Protest Theatre) as “Rona”, Llinos Daniel (Hamlet, BKL Productions; Wolf, Hartswood Films) as “Jean”, Hedydd Dylan (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Headlong/Shakespeare's Glove; The Comedy of Errors, RSC) as “Maralyn”, Charlotte Gray (Sprinkles, Dirty Protest; Early Doors, Not Too Tame Theatre) as “Sian”.

About the show

Since its inaugural performance in 2016, The Revlon Girl has grown from an unknown work to one of the most talked about plays in recent years; enjoying overwhelming critical praise and audience acclaim- not just in the UK but also internationally.

Neil Anthony Docking's funny, moving and deeply compassionate drama based on events following the Aberfan Disaster tells the remarkable true story of the mothers who met above the Aberfan Hotel every Tuesday night — where they could talk, cry and laugh without feeling guilty — and who, one evening, secretly invited a representative from Revlon to give them beauty tips.

With an impressive all-female cast, this Olivier-nominated production first found success during its inaugural tour in Wales during the 50th Anniversary Year of the Aberfan Disaster; soon finding itself to be a smash hit at the Edinburgh Festival before transferring to a sell-out London run.

Along the way it picked up no fewer than 5 Off-West End Nominations (including 'Best Production' and bringing home the Offie for 'Best New Play'); an Olivier Nomination for 'Outstanding Achievement'.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 38 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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