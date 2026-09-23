Full Cast Set for THE REVLON GIRL at Park Theatre
The cast will feature Antonia Kinlay, Mirain Haf Roberts, Llinos Daniel, Hedydd Dylan, and Charlotte Gray.
The cast has been revealed for the Olivier-Award winning play, The Revlon Girl, which returns to its original home at the Finsbury Park venue from 26 October to 14 November.
The cast is Antonia Kinlay (Bad Jews, Theatre Royal Haymarket and UK Tour; The Suicide, National Theatre) as “Revlon” Mirain Haf Roberts (Truth or Dare, Theatr Clywd; Double Drop, Dirty Protest Theatre) as “Rona”, Llinos Daniel (Hamlet, BKL Productions; Wolf, Hartswood Films) as “Jean”, Hedydd Dylan (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Headlong/Shakespeare's Glove; The Comedy of Errors, RSC) as “Maralyn”, Charlotte Gray (Sprinkles, Dirty Protest; Early Doors, Not Too Tame Theatre) as “Sian”.
About the show
Since its inaugural performance in 2016, The Revlon Girl has grown from an unknown work to one of the most talked about plays in recent years; enjoying overwhelming critical praise and audience acclaim- not just in the UK but also internationally.
Neil Anthony Docking's funny, moving and deeply compassionate drama based on events following the Aberfan Disaster tells the remarkable true story of the mothers who met above the Aberfan Hotel every Tuesday night — where they could talk, cry and laugh without feeling guilty — and who, one evening, secretly invited a representative from Revlon to give them beauty tips.
With an impressive all-female cast, this Olivier-nominated production first found success during its inaugural tour in Wales during the 50th Anniversary Year of the Aberfan Disaster; soon finding itself to be a smash hit at the Edinburgh Festival before transferring to a sell-out London run.
Along the way it picked up no fewer than 5 Off-West End Nominations (including 'Best Production' and bringing home the Offie for 'Best New Play'); an Olivier Nomination for 'Outstanding Achievement'.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...